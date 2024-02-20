PICS: Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi celebrate 13th wedding anniversary on vacation with daughter Saira

Lara Dutta is currently savoring life to the fullest. While she is renowned for her accomplished acting career with many acclaimed performances under her belt, she is also thriving in her personal life. Married to Indian former doubles world No. 1 tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi, Lara shares a beautiful daughter named Saira with him. Recently, Lara and Mahesh celebrated their 13th wedding anniversary, and to mark this special occasion, the actress shared some heartwarming photos where she is seen spending quality time with her family.

Lara Dutta-Mahesh Bhupathi enjoy wedding anniversary with daughter Saira

Lara Dutta recently shared some heartwarming family moments on her Instagram, featuring her husband Mahesh Bhupathi and their daughter Saira. In the snapshots, Lara and Saira were twinning in stylish black outfits, while Mahesh looked dashing as ever. The post garnered an outpouring of love from fans, with one user sending heartfelt wishes for their wedding anniversary, "Happy wedding anniversary you two … 16, 20 Feb……!!!!! Wowowow!!! Sending love and love and love!", another user complimenting their beautiful family, "Great fam! Great pic!", and another admiring their daughter, "Your daughter is beautiful". Take a look:

Lara Dutta and Mahesh Bhupathi's love story

During an episode of Koffee with Karan, Lara Dutta revealed that her first encounter with Mahesh Bhupathi was strictly professional. She explained, "We met as professionals and I didn’t know much about Mahesh. I am not a big tennis fan. I met him as Globosport (Mahesh’s company) head and a client he was handling." Their initial interaction began with a text message from Bhupathi inviting her for a drink. However, Dutta, doubting his professionalism, suggested meeting for coffee instead, and thus their journey began over coffee conversations in between his tournaments.

Mahesh Bhupathi confessed that his only agenda before meeting the Bell bottom actress was sparked by a newspaper article mentioning her single status. As their friendship grew, they became closer during Lara's shoot for the 2010 movie Housefull in London. Bhupathi spent three weeks in the city, even celebrating his birthday with Lara and her friends, which she found endearing.

Despite proposing twice, the first time without a ring due to uncertainty about Lara's response, Bhupathi eventually made a memorable proposal in New York during the US Open. Lara reminisced, "He proposed while we were in New York at the US Open. It was really sweet. Mahesh is not about drama and overtures of love." The couple tied the knot on February 16, 2011, and are proud parents to their daughter, Saira.

