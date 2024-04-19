When Salman Khan caught Zareen Khan staring at him during Veer shooting; here's what happened

Zareen Khan shot to fame with her impactful debut alongside Salman Khan in the movie Veer. During a conversation with RJ Ayushi on Fever Digital, the actress openly shared her disbelief at the opportunity to work alongside a megastar like Salman Khan.

She admitted to being in awe of him on set, often finding herself simply staring at the actor in amazement.

Zareen Khan on being caught while continuously staring at Salman

During the conversation, Zareen Khan shared her experience of working with Salman Khan in her debut film, Veer. She expressed, "It was a dream come true. Firstly, I never even thought that I would become an actress. And then when the opportunity came, oh my god, with one of the biggest superstars of the country. My entire family is a fan of Salman. Even when I was in school and college, we used to spot Salman riding his cycle or bike. We would chase after him like crazy fans, shouting 'Hiiiii Salman!' and all of that has happened."

When asked if she had accidentally called Salman "bhai" (brother), Zareen firmly denied it. She then expressed that starring alongside him in Veer was a dream come true, and she couldn't believe it was happening. During the shoot, Salman caught her staring at him multiple times and asked what was wrong, leaving the actress feeling embarrassed.

About Veer

Veer is a historical drama set in the 19th century, focusing on a warrior named Veer, played by Salman Khan.

Veer fights against the British East India Company to seek revenge for his clan. Zareen Khan portrays Princess Yashodhara, Veer's love interest. The film highlights Veer's journey filled with love, courage, and sacrifice as he fights for justice and freedom against the oppressive British rule.

