Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani Wedding: Here’s complete timeline of couple’s relationship

As the countdown to the wedding bells for celebrity duo Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani intensifies, fans are on the edge of their seats, eager for every tidbit about the impending nuptials. But amidst all the glitz and glamour, let's not forget the journey that brought them here. Before they say "I do" on February 21st, let's rewind the clock and explore the timeline of their romance.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani's relationship timeline

During the lockdown, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani found themselves drawn closer together. Despite being neighbors for quite some time, they had never crossed paths. However, with a series of chance encounters and subsequent meetings, the two began spending more time together, both individually and within their shared circle of friends.

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani made their relationship official

On Rakul's birthday on October 10, 2021, the couple took a significant step in their relationship, officially confirming their romance. Jackky celebrated the occasion by posting a heartfelt message on Instagram along with a beautiful picture of them together. His words conveyed deep affection, "Without you, days don’t seem like days. Without you, eating the most delicious food is no fun. Sending Birthday wishes to the most beautiful soul who means the world to me!!! May your day be as sunny as your smile ,and as beautiful as you are. Happy Birthday my."

Rakul reciprocated the love by sharing the same photo on her Instagram, expressing her heartfelt appreciation, "Thankyouuuu my ! You have been my biggest gift this year ! Thankyou for adding colour to my life , thankyou for making me laugh non stop , thankyou for being you !! here is to making more memories together @jackkybhagnani."

On December 25, 2021, Rakul showered her beloved beau with heaps of affection, sharing an adorable picture of him. Her caption radiated warmth and love, "Happpy happpy bdayyy my sunshine. May you always keep smiling and spreading smiles the way you do ! You know I wish you all that you desire. #happybday."

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani visits the Taj Mahal

In February 2022, Rakul and Jackky, who had not been frequently seen together in public, were spotted visiting the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra. This romantic excursion piqued the interest of many fans and admirers.

Rakul's birthday celebration in 2022 was indeed a happening affair. Alongside her beloved, there were notable personalities like Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor, Dino Morea, and others who joined in the revelry.

Jackky shared a birthday post for his girlfriend, expressing immense pride in her role as a daughter, sister, friend, and partner. He commended her for inspiring him daily and imparting the valuable lesson of relentless dreaming. Jackky wished her abundant laughter, happiness, and an abundance of promising scripts, reserving the rest of his sentiments for a personal exchange.

In December, Rakul shared a heartfelt birthday post for Jackky, accompanied by a lovely picture. She expressed, "Santa gave me the best gift for life and that’s you.. happy bdayyyy my love .... thankyou for being who you are and filling my life with soooo much joy and peace .. thankyou for being my calming factor. I know how driven you are and I wish you conquer all that you desire .. keep cheekily smiling always."

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani celebrate Christmas with friends

The Christmas celebrations in 2022 were a blast for the couple. They embraced the holiday spirit with friends, dressing up, partying, and immersing themselves in the festivities. Rakul shared some delightful pictures capturing the moments, accompanied by a caption that expressed, "Christmas weekend was full of best energies....blessed to spend it with all my favs and to the friends who did not make it to pics .. you know why."

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani attend Janmashtami Utsav

The couple joined the Janmashtami Utsav festivities in Thane, Mumbai, alongside Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde.

Jackky shared his exhilarating experience with his followers, captioning it, "What an electrifying #DahiHandi celebration it was! Heartfelt thanks to the Honorable Chief Minister @mieknathshinde for having me there. The energy and enthusiasm were off the charts. #DahiHandi #IncredibleExperience".

Rakul Preet Singh & Jackky Bhagnani's frequent participation in social gatherings and events

The duo made frequent public appearances, whether it was at Diwali parties, weddings, or any other events. They were always seen together, hand in hand, radiating love and affection for each other.

In 2023, Jackky shared a post for his ladylove's birthday. He compiled a lively video encapsulating their adventures, laughter-filled vacations, and heartwarming moments of togetherness. From carefree dancing to culinary delights and cherished times with friends, the video painted a vibrant picture of their joyful companionship, making it a celebration to remember.