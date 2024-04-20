PICS: Priyanka Chopra’s flawless selfie game in the Swiss Alps is snow much fun

Priyanka Chopra, one of the most versatile and talented actresses, has successfully navigated both Bollywood and Hollywood. Her film and project choices consistently showcase her acting versatility. The actress never fails to win the hearts of her fans.

Recently, Chopra took to Instagram and shared some pictures from her recent Swiss getaway, enjoying some well-deserved time off from her busy schedule.

Priyanka Chopra's Swiss Getaway

Taking to Instagram, Priyanka Chopra shared a series of pictures and videos from her recent Swiss getaway. In the first pic, she strikes a selfie pose with flawless makeup and hair. The second photo shows Chopra leaning against a wall, posing amidst the stunning backdrop of snow-capped mountains. The third post offers a glimpse of a magical snowfall at night. The fourth and fifth images capture the serene beauty of the Alps that she's enjoying.

In the remaining pictures, Chopra showcases her enjoyment of the beautiful property she's visiting. She looks stunning in all the snaps. The actress captioned the post, "Oh to sojourn in Crans Montana even for a blink.. Can I please stay…"

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra gave an insight into what her life in France has been like. The series of pictures included a glimpse of the sets of Heads Of State and a photo of the actress going through the script of The Bluff as well. Chopra also shared adorable pictures from her quality time with her daughter on the sets. The glimpses were a clear testament to the actress fulfilling her motherly role while juggling her professional commitments.

On the work front, PeeCee is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

