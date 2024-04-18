Priyanka Chopra’s heart is on fire, thanks to Nick Jonas; Here's what exactly happened

We have always seen Nick Jonas standing in support of his wife, Priyanka Chopra, on several occasions and being praised for it. Well, as much as we are not denying the fact that the international singer is a total green flag, we cannot take away the fact that his wife and global icon, too, never miss a chance to become his biggest cheerleader.

Well, Priyanka's comment on Nick’s latest picture is proof. Take a look at what exactly happened.

Priyanka Chopra’s comment on Nick Jonas’ post

Nick Jonas took to his Instagram handle to share a couple of pictures of him from the Jonas Brothers concert in Sao Paulo. In the pictures, the singer looks dapper in his casual look and the pictures scream fun and we bet it was a fabulous concert.

We are sure that there must be a lot of crowds to cheer for Nick and his brothers, but no one can beat his biggest cheerleader, his wife, Priyanka Chopra. The moment Nick shared these pictures on his Instagram handle, the actress took to the comments section and shared a fire emoji.

Priyanka Chopra makes sure to attend most of her hubby’s concerts whenever she has the time. But this time she is busy shooting for her upcoming project, Heads Of State, alongside John Cena and others.

Priyanka Chopra talks about attending Nick Jonas’ concert

In a recent interview with Vogue India, Priyanka Chopra Jonas was asked to describe her go-to concert outfit. Describing that, the actress revealed that it depends on whose concert she is going to. If it is her hubby Nick Jonas’ concert, then everything is different.

The moment she spoke about Nick Jonas’ concert, the actress’ eyes lit up. She said, “I’m really proud. I really get excited to see him there. I’m, you know, his number one fan. A lot of people will debate me on that, and I agree. I really enjoy it.”

Priyanka elaborated on her preference for comfort, stating that she always carries a pair of flats with her when she wears heels. The Bajirao Mastani actress also mentioned that she ensures she has plenty of snacks and pockets to store them, allowing her to move around freely backstage.

