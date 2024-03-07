PICS: Rakul Preet Singh-Jackky Bhagnani seek blessings at Kamakhya Temple with family after wedding in Goa

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who had been in a relationship for a couple of years, tied the knot in a picturesque ceremony last month against the serene backdrop of Goa. Post their nuptials, the couple embarked on a spiritual journey to seek blessings for their union, visiting the Golden Temple in Amritsar. Now, Rakul has shared glimpses of their visit to the sacred Kamakhya Temple in Assam, where they were accompanied by their family.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani visit Assam’s Kamakhya Temple post wedding

On Thursday, March 7, Rakul Preet Singh took to Instagram Stories to share precious moments from her recent visit to the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati, Assam, where she sought blessings along with her beloved husband, Jackky Bhagnani.

In the first snapshot, Rakul radiated elegance in an orange-colored ethnic ensemble, while Jackky exuded charm in a yellow kurta paired with black pants. Standing before the majestic temple, the couple posed gracefully. Rakul captioned the image with: “Kamakhya devi temple (red heart emoji) (folded hands emoji) blessed.” In the subsequent photo, the newlyweds were joined by their family members, further enriching the spiritual experience.

About Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani’s wedding in Goa

The grand wedding of Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani unfolded amidst the opulent settings of the ITC Grand Hotel in South Goa on February 21. The couple took the saat pheras in the presence of their families, friends, and numerous Bollywood celebrities.

Rakul epitomized elegance in a stunning pink-colored lehenga, while Jackky made for a dapper groom in an ivory sherwani. Their wedding ceremony was graced by the presence of notable stars such as Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhumi Pednekar, Shahid Kapoor, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and many more, adding to the grandeur of the occasion.

Prior to the main wedding festivities, the couple indulged in traditional pre-wedding rituals, including the mehendi and haldi ceremonies, as well as a mesmerizing sangeet night. Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra stole the spotlight with their energetic performance to a Punjabi mashup, setting the stage ablaze with their infectious energy and enthusiasm.

