PICS: Raveena Tandon unveils chowk in Juhu named after her father Ravi Tandon; 'Happy Birthday Pops'

Raveena Tandon recently inaugurated a junction in the Juhu locality of Mumbai, dedicated to her late father, the renowned filmmaker Ravi Tandon. Ravi Tandon, the actor's father, sadly passed away due to respiratory failure at his Mumbai residence on February 11, 2022. In a ceremony held on Friday, Raveena, accompanied by her daughter Rasha and mother Veena Tandon, graced the event. She shared snapshots of the occasion on her Instagram account.

Raveena Tandon unveils Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk in Mumbai

Raveena Tandon unveiled a chowk in Juhu, Mumbai, commemorating her late father Ravi Tandon on what would have been his birthday. Afterward, she shared photos of the occasion on her Instagram, captioning the post, "Happy Birthday Pops #ravitandonchowk 17 February 2024," for her fans and followers to see.

Take a look:

According to news agency ANI, the Andaz Apna Apna actress expressed on the occasion, "Today, we celebrate not just my dad's birth anniversary, but his enduring legacy in the world of cinema. The dedication of the Shri Ravi Tandon Chowk is a testament to his passion, dedication, and love for filmmaking. It's a proud moment for our family, and I am deeply grateful to everyone who has supported and honored his memory. May his cinematic brilliance continue to inspire generations to come."

Advertisement

Raveena's father, Ravi Tandon, was a prominent filmmaker in Indian cinema, renowned for directing several acclaimed dramas throughout the 1970s-1980s, including Anhonee, Khel Khel Mein, Majboor, and Zindagi, among others.

After his passing in 2022, the actress shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, posting a series of throwback pictures with him and expressing, "You will always walk with me, I will always be you, I’m never letting go. Love you papa."

Reflecting on receiving the Padma Shri award last year, Raveena recalled her father and told Hindustan Times that although she was honored, it was bittersweet as he wasn't there to witness it. She described it as a mix of happiness and more happiness, especially when thinking about fulfilling her father's dream.

Raveena's most recent appearance was in the show Karmma Calling, which premiered on Disney plus Hotstar on January 26. She is gearing up to grace the screen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a long hiatus. The movie boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

ALSO READ: Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha wears her 90s clothes; lectures before a movie release