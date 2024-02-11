Raveena Tandon reveals daughter Rasha wears her 90s clothes; lectures before a movie release

Raveena Tandon, an iconic figure in Bollywood renowned for her beauty, charisma, and acting prowess, is happily married to Anil Thadani. Together, they share two biological children, Rasha and Ranbirvardhan, and also have a loving relationship with their adopted daughters, Pooja and Chaya. In a recent interview, the '90s diva reflected on the valuable lessons she's learned from the younger generation.

Rasha Thadani lectures mom Raveena Tandon when she feels jitters before a movie release

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Raveena Tandon expressed her view that fashion operates in cycles, noting the resurgence of '90s trends. She shared that she's embracing this revival by wearing her vintage '90s clothes again, and fortunately, they still fit her. Among her collection are iconic pieces like the leather shirt from Sheher Ki Ladki and the denim jacket featuring a scorpion design from Patthar Ke Phool (1991). Interestingly, her daughter, Rasha Thadani, is now also enjoying wearing these timeless pieces.

As a mother of four, including two adopted daughters, the Andaz Apna Apna actress appreciates the resilience and strength exhibited by Gen Z. She particularly admires her daughter Rasha's maturity, noting how Rasha often surpasses her own level of composure at the same age.

“I have jitters before my releases and guess who lectures me. My husband tells Rasha, ‘are you 18 or 81?’. Gen Z is more aware and exposed. They are AI (artificial intelligence) themselves!” she said with a laugh.

Raveena Tandon's work front

Raveena was last seen in the highly anticipated web series Karmma Calling, which premiered on Disney+ Hotstar on January 26th, Republic Day. Directed by Ruchi Narain, the series also stars Varun Sood, Namrata Sheth, and Vikramjeet Virk in pivotal roles, with Raveena shining as Indrani Kothari.

Furthermore, Raveena is gearing up to grace the screen in Welcome To The Jungle, the third installment of the Welcome series. Directed by Ahmed Khan, this film marks her reunion with Akshay Kumar after a long hiatus. The movie boasts an incredible ensemble cast, including Disha Patani, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade, Sanjay Dutt, and more.

