PICS: Rumored lovebirds Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina serve major couple's style goals as they vacation in Dubai

Khushi Kapor and Vedang Raina have been making headlines ever since their relationship rumors began. The lovebirds met on the sets of The Archies and have been allegedly dating since then. Although these two have chosen to keep mum, their leaked pictures from their recent vacation have a different story to tell. A while back we shared a picture of the actress along with her rumored beau at the airport and now their pictures from Dubai are going viral.

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina clicked in Dubai

Khushi Kapoor’s fan page on Instagram with the name @loveskhushii shared a couple of pictures of the actress and her rumored BF Vedang Raina from Dubai. In the pictures, we can see that the lovebirds are twinning in black. The actress is wearing a black dress and has layered it with a black jacket. She has completed her look with black heels and open hair.

Vedang on the other hand is wearing blue jeans, and a white shirt and has layered it with a black jacket. In the next picture, both the stars can be seen sitting in the back seat of the car.

Check out the post:

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina on the work front

Khushi Kapoor stepped into the world of acting through her debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. This movie also introduced the audience to Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. The Archies premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

She is reportedly gearing up for her next project, a romantic comedy opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, helmed by Shauna Gautam.

Meanwhile, Vedang was seen essaying the role of Reggie in The Archies. Furthermore, he will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s highly anticipated Jigra headlined by Alia Bhatt which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. The film, touted as revolving around the sibling bond, is expected to feature Vedang as Alia’s younger brother.

ALSO READ: Khushi Kapoor’s pic with mystery man from Dubai airport goes VIRAL; fans think it’s Vedang Raina