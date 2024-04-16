Concert outfits inspo: Celebs like Alia Bhatt, Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur serving up major style inspo

Heading to a concert soon? Concerts are all about music, energy, and making unforgettable memories. But aside from music, there’s one thing that always grabs attention: fashion! And by fashion we meant best concert outfits. When it comes to fashion inspiration, Bollywood celebs never fail to impress. Do you have a concert scheduled on your calendar and you are finding the perfect concert outfit to feel your best while dancing the night away, or you are thinking how to look cool at a concert? Our Bollywood celebs have got you covered.Let's take a look at some concert outfit inspirations straight from the wardrobes of our favourite Bollywood stars.

The best concert outfits inspired by 9 celebs

1.Aditya Roy Kapur’s concert-ready look

Aditya Roy Kapur sure knows how to put together a stylish outfit. In his most recent appearance, he rocked a grey jacket, flap pockets, and a pop of color with a yellow pocket square. Start with a simple base layer and add a jacket just like Aditya that you can easily take off if you get too warm. Layering it over a black printed shirt with collars, he added some flair to the look.

You can add your jacket over a band tee or wear what makes you feel like you. The Aashiqui 2 actor kept it sleek in greyish black skinny jeans and polished off the ensemble with black shoes. If you are looking for an indoor music festival or concert, this look might work for you.

2. Arjun Kapoor’s co-ordinated look

There are endless ideas for men’s concert outfits. One idea is Arjun Kapoor’s co-ordinated outfit. This outfit can be worn to any type of concert. If you want to give it a co-ordinated look, you can layer a matching blazer like Arjun’s with matching pants. It will add a stylish and put together vibe to your look. Whether you’re attending a rock concert, a pop show, or a jazz performance, a coordinated outfit can elevate your concert look and make a statement.

3. Rakul Preet’s cute concert outfit

If you are looking for cute concert outfits yet stylish, Rakul’s latest look will surely work for you. You can opt for bright monochrome looks for concerts in various shades and textures. Your monochrome energy can reflect the high energy of the event and add to overall excitement. Whether you are attending a rock concert, a pop show, or a hip-hop performance, monochrome looks can add flair to your concert outfit.

4. Alia Bhatt’s cool Jumpsuit

A jumpsuit like Alia Bhatt can be one of the best summer concert outfits if your concert is on a hot summer night or outdoor venue. They are often made from comfortable and breathable materials, allowing you to move freely and dance without feeling restricted. Alia’s jumpsuit comes with a v-neckline and fitted bodice, and its plunging neckline gives it a bold twist. So a sexy concert outfit like this can definitely make heads turn. You can pair it with cowboy boots or knee high boots.

5. Taapsee Pannu’s rap concert look

If you have a rap concert scheduled on your calendar, black bralette and ivory flared pants like Taapsee can be a stylish choice. Rap concerts have a more urban and streetwear-inspired vibe, so incorporate streetwear elements into your outfit to align with the aesthetic of the rap concert. You can pair a black bralette with flared pants and a trendy oversized denim jacket or bomber for an urban inspired look.

6. Ananya Panday’s denim on denim look

Denim on denim exudes a very laid back vibe while still looking put together so this can be a good choice for concert night. If you're going for a laid-back indie gig, a denim on denim outfit like Ananya can work or you can dress up or down to suit the vibe of the concert. You can also pair it with a distressed denim jacket, band tee, mini skirt or denim skirt and get ready to exude chic vibes.

7. Vedang Raina’s rock concert outfit

If you are looking for rock concert outfits, then a black pants and varsity jacket outfit is for you. It exudes an edgy and rebellious vibe that aligns with the energy of rock music. A Varsity jacket is a statement piece that can add visual interest to your look. You can pair your look with sneakers like Vedang to enjoy the music while looking effortlessly cool and on-trend

8. Ranveer Singh’s classic black & white contrast

If you want a stylish and sophisticated look you can opt for a combination of black and white like Ranveer Singh. It is a classic and elegant combination. You can opt for a white shirt with pinstripe pants that can be dressed up or down depending on the type of concert you're attending. For a formal concert, pair an outfit with a blazer for a casual vibe, and you can opt for a pair of sneakers and a leather jacket.

9. Sidharth Malhotra’s classic white and denim combo

Denim jeans and white jackets like Sidharth are classic and versatile choices that can suit the vibe of a concert. Denim jeans and white t-shirt both are comfortable and breathable, which is ideal for a concert where you might be standing, dancing, or moving around for an extended period. The addition of a white jacket can offer some extra warmth if the concert is outdoors or in a cooler venue. You can easily personalise the outfit by adding your own accessories.if you are thinking what to wear to an Indian concert? This looks perfect for Indians as well as international concerts.

These celebrity-inspired outfits will definitely help you get ready for your concert, but remember to add your own twist and confidence to these looks because the key to a great concert outfit is feeling comfortable and empowered to dance the night way.

