Khushi Kapoor’s pic with mystery man from Dubai airport goes VIRAL; fans think it’s Vedang Raina

There is a whirlwind of rumors surrounding Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina dating each other. The duo's cute social media exchanges have sparked speculation, leaving many wondering if it's true. Adding fuel to the fire of rumors, a recent picture circulating on social media shows Khushi at the airport with a mystery man. Fans are left wondering if it's none other than Vedang Raina.

Khushi Kapoor gets snapped holding hands with Vedang Raina at the airport?

A picture of Khushi Kapoor is now making the rounds on social media. In the viral picture from Dubai airport, Khushi can be seen holding hands with a man, and we are not sure if it is Vedang Raina, but fans speculate that he is the one. Khushi is wearing a grey hoodie and track pants, while the rumored Vedang Raina can be seen wearing a loose-fitting white t-shirt and track pants while carrying a backpack.

Take a look at the viral post here:

Fans react to Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's viral picture

Fans were quick to chime in on the comments section and drop their guesses. One commented, "Seems like Vedang Raina." Another remarked, "That's Vedang Raina." A fan mentioned, "It does resemble Vedang." Someone else wrote, "Likely Vedang!" Another speculated, "It is, you can tell from his shaved head." One more added, "Looks like Vedang." A fan expressed, "Matching outfits are adorable."

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina on the work front

Khushi Kapoor stepped into the world of acting through her debut in Zoya Akhtar's Netflix film The Archies. This movie also introduced the audience to Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan, and Agastya Nanda, grandson of Amitabh Bachchan. The Archies premiered on Netflix on November 22, 2023.

She is reportedly gearing up for her next project, a romantic comedy opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan, helmed by Shauna Gautam.

Meanwhile, Vedang was seen essaying the role of Reggie in The Archies. Furthermore, he will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s highly anticipated Jigra headlined by Alia Bhatt which is co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia Bhatt. The film, touted as revolving around the sibling bond, is expected to feature Vedang as Alia’s younger brother.

