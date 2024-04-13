Bollywood Newswrap, April 13: Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina serve couple goals in Dubai; Priyanka Chopra drops throwback Miss World PIC

On April 13, a lot happened in B-town. Rumored couple of tinsel town, Khushi Kapor and Vedang Raina, were spotted vacationing together in Dubai in matching jackets. Actor Abhishek Banerjee also gave a major update on Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao's Stree 2. Read on to catch up on all the important news from the industry.

Here are the top 5 Bollywood news of April 13, 2024

1. Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's pictures from Dubai vacation go viral

Youngsters Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor, who made their Hindi film debut with The Archies together are rumored to be seeing each other. A while ago, pictures from their secret vacation from Dubai went viral on social media. The alleged couple can be seen twinning in matching jackets for the night out. On the work front, Raina will be next seen in Vasan Bala’s Jigra, lead by Alia Bhatt and co-produced by Karan Johar and Alia. Khushi, on the other side, will be part of a romantic comedy film opposite Ibrahim Ali Khan.

2. Parineeti Chopra says she waited for years for Amar Singh Chamkila

Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra recently collaborated for Imtiaz Ali’s biographical film Chamkila which is based on the life of ace Punjabi singer Amar Singh Chamkila. As the film is receiving love from the audience, Pari took to Instagram to pen a gratitude post. Taking to her Instagram stories, she wrote, “I am glad that I was able to make an impact with my work in Chamkila. This is something I’ve waited for years… Thank you @imtiazaliofficial for believing in my talent and giving me this opportunity.”

3. Actor Sayaji Shinde undergoes emergency angioplasty

Bollywood actor Sayaji Shinde was admitted to Pratibha Hospital in Satara on April 11. The actor reportedly underwent emergency angioplasty after complaining of severe chest pain. Hours ago, he took to social media and shared a video providing an update on his health. He penned in his post, “Hi, I am doing good. All the fans who love me, my well-wishers who are with me, you don’t need to worry. I will be there for your entertainment soon, thank you.” He is known for his roles in projects like Singham, Antim: The Final Truth, and Killer Soup, among others.

4. Abhishek Banerjee gives an update on Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao starrer Stree 2

While talking to the Times of India, actor Abhishek Banerjee opened up about Stree 2. He said that the film will be bigger with double the fun from the last one. Giving an update on the film, he said, “We are working on the post-production of the film. The VFX will take a lot of time. The director of the film Amar Kaushik is a perfectionist. He works on the film till the time he isn’t happy about it.” Directed by Amar Kaushik, the horror-comedy stars Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Vijay Raaz, and Aparshakti Khurana.

5. Priyanka Chopra drops throwback Miss World picture

Priyanka Chopra went down memory lane and shared a throwback picture from Miss World 2000 along with a recent selfie. In her post, she wrote, “How it started.. how it’s going. PS: those 2000s brows tho. My 17 year old self was just trying to pretend like I belonged. In that moment I was desperately trying to keep it together. With the weight of the heavy sari and the newly acquired crown flimsily pinned into my hair with 2 bobby pins, my confidence was slowly slipping as well. But I held it together, just like my sari, with a few safety pins.”

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: The Great Indian Kapil Show: Imtiaz Ali on choosing Diiljit Dosanjh for Chamkila: ‘Shah Rukh Khan once told me…’