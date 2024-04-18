PIC: Janhvi Kapoor celebrates 'shubh baal diwas' with quirky post; fans can't stop gushing over her beauty

Janhvi Kapoor is one of the most gorgeous Bollywood actresses and her Instagram profile is a paradise for her simps. The actress who is known for films like Bawaal, Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Maahi, Good Luck Jerry, and more is enjoying a good hair day today. Sharing her happiness with fans, she took to Instagram and posted a picture.

Janhvi Kapoor expresses her desire for more Good Hair Day

Janhvi Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a picture in which she can be seen flaunting her beautiful hair. The actress who couldn't be happier having a Good Hair Day gave a quirky caption to the post in Hindi, "(folded hands emoji) pls roze aise achhe hair days de do (folded hands emoji) shubh baal diwas (Please give these Good hair days every day. Happy Good Hair Day)" followed by several emojis expressing her jovial mood.

The picture went viral instantly and was also liked by several Bollywood stars and family members like Triptii Dimri, Varun Dhawan, Athiya Shetty, Arjun Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. Janhvi's rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya also liked the post.

The comments section got flooded with reactions laced with love in no time. "Whatever u wear nd whts your mood.........u look perfectly beautiful" wrote a fan followed with heart eyes emoji. "How MUCH BEAUTIFUL YOU ARE.." wrote another fan followed by several heart eyes emojis and red heart emojis. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Gushing over her elegance, a fan penned, "Day by Day you are transforming and becoming more beautiful stylish and Elegant" Another fan wrote, "You are just in my heart"

Janhvi Kapoor's work front

Janhvi Kapoor is currently gearing up for the release of her upcoming film Ulajh. The patriotic thriller's teaser was released recently and received appreciation from her fans. Directed by National Award-winning director Sudhanshu Saria, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, and Adil Hussain. The film is slated to release in cinemas on July 5.

Before Ulajh, she will also be seen in Mr and Mrs Mahi which has her alongside Rajkummar Rao. The film is directed by Sharan Sharma and will hit the silver screens on May 31, 2024.

She will also be seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan and Telugu film Devara alongside Prabhas.

