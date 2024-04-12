Boney Kapoor reacts to losing 15 kgs in eight months; Maidaan producer says kids are ‘worried’ about him

Director and producer Boney Kapoor had a hectic schedule while promoting his recently released film Maidaan, starring Ajay Devgn. Maidaan opened to rave reviews from fans and movie enthusiasts. Recently, Boney Kapoor also announced a couple of sequels to his previous projects, like No Entry 2.

Now, in a recent interview, Boney Kapoor opened up about his health and mentioned that his kids, Arjun Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Anshula Kapoor, are all worried for him.

Boney Kapoor reveals he lost 14-15 kgs in last eight months

In a recent interview with Connect FM Canada, Boney Kapoor revealed he lost a lot of weight in the last eight months. Kapoor said, "In the last six to eight months, I have lost around 14 to 15 kgs. I’m eating healthy food. I’m sleeping properly. I’m taking care of my health. More than me, my kids are worried about me, and they make sure that I take care of my health."

He further added, “Janhvi-Khushi, Arjun-Anshula, all of them call me every day. I don’t count the number of calls, but I have this habit of picking up every phone call, even when they are not from my contact list. I will pick up every phone call surely, and in case I miss out, then I’ll call back. But I have this tendency of picking up every call that I get.”

Boney Kapoor's upcoming projects

Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Boney Kapoor and Zee Studios are teaming up for No Entry 2 and have roped in a stellar cast for the sequel. "Anees Bazmee is set to direct and write No Entry 2, and we've signed Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh as the leads. They're thrilled about the script and have given it their approval," disclosed a source close to the project.

Boney Kapoor and Anees Bazmee were in talks with Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, and Diljit Dosanjh for the past six months and finally confirmed the cast. Each actor believes the sequel will surpass the comedic charm of the 2005 original. In addition to the three main actors, a large ensemble cast is being assembled for No Entry 2, and the casting process is currently in progress.

