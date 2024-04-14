Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week: Gunshots heard outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment; Janhvi Kapoor wears Shikhar Pahariya's 'Shikhu' necklace

A lot happened in the B-town this past week. From scary news like gunshots heard outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra to exciting news like Janhvi Kapoor indirectly confirming her relationship with Shikhar Pahariya as she wore a 'Shikhu' necklace at Maidaan screening; let's look at the top 7 Bollywood newsmakers of the week.

Here are the top 7 Bollywood Newsmakers of the Week

1. Gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan’s Galaxy Apartment

Today, April 14 started with a piece of scary news as ANI reported that gunshots were heard outside Salman Khan's Galaxy Apartment in Bandra. It also suggested that Mumbai Police has revealed information that the firing happened at around 5 am on April 14, 2024. Reportedly, two unidentified people opened fire with three shots outside Salman's residence in Bandra, Mumbai. It is also said that the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police has reached the spot to investigate.

Advertisement

2. Janhvi Kapoor wears 'Shikhu' necklace at Maidaan screening

A special screening of Ajay Devgn starrer Maidaan was organized on April 9. At the event, Janhvi Kapoor arrived wearing a white suit but what grabbed the attention was her necklace which had her rumored boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya's 'Shikhu' on it. This necklace hinted at the actress indirectly confirming her relationship with Shikhar.

3. Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi trailer released

The much-anticipated trailer of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar was released on April 9. The trailer takes us into Sanjay Leela Bhansali's universe. It gives a glimpse of the symphony of emotions as the characters take on stories of romance and revolution that collide in silence. The series is a vivid tale of love, loss, and redemption. The cast includes Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, and Taha Shah.

4. Taapsee Pannu opens up on her private wedding with Mathias Boe

Days after her private wedding with Mathias Boe, Taapsee Pannu spoke about the same in an interview. Speaking to Hindustan Times, the actress shared, "I just am not very sure if I want to let my personal life and the people involved in it, go through the kind of scrutiny that happens when a public figure gets married. It’s me who has signed up for this, not my partner, not the people who were involved in the wedding. I am not sure about how I feel about it being out there, that’s why I’ve kept it to myself.”

5. Salman Khan wishes fans on Eid with the announcement of his next film Sikandar

Extending his Eid wishes to fans, Salman Khan announced his next film, Sikandar. He wrote, "Iss Eid ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ aur ‘Maidaan’ ko dekho aur agli Eid Sikandar se aa kar milo…. Wish u all Eid Mubarak! #SajidNadiadwala Presents #Sikandar Directed by @a.r.murugadoss @nadiadwalagrandson @wardakhannadiadwala #SikandarEid2025."

6. Fake casting agent arrested over defrauding Akshay Kumar's production house

According to an ANI report, Mumbai's Juhu police station has arrested a man for trying to dupe Bade Miyan Chote Miyan actor Akshay Kumar's production house, Cape of Good Films under the guise of offering a job to social media influencer Pooja Anandani in connection with a plan to dupe her. The Juhu police officer revealed that the accused, who approached Anandani, identified himself as Rohan Mehra, allegedly an employee of Akshay's production house.

7. Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor's pictures from Dubai vacation go viral

Rumored couple Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor are currently in Dubai and pictures from their secret vacation went viral on social media. The alleged couple can be seen twinning in matching jackets for the night out.

Bonus news: Kriti Sanon, Varun Dhawan, Taapsee Pannu, Tamannaah Bhatia, Vijay Varma and more attend Diljit Dosanjh's concert on April 13 in Mumbai. Several inside pictures and videos from the concert went viral on social media.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for all the latest Bollywood news!

ALSO READ: Meet actress who started acting in theater, did 46 films in 19 years and later went on to become huge OTT star