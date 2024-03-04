PICS: Sara Ali Khan thanks Sharmila Tagore for enhancing her look for Anant-Radhika's pre-wedding event; pens sweet note

Sara Ali Khan recently became a part of the much talked about pre-wedding of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. The actress attended the event along with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and looked stunning in all the looks. On Day 3, Sara opted for a traditional look created by Manish Malhotra which had her grandmother and veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's Zardosi gold border. Later, taking to Instagram, Sara thanked Sharmila for letting her use her border.

Sara Ali Khan took to Instagram and thanked her grandmother for helping her enhance her look with her Zardosi gold border. "Thank you Badi Amma (grandmom) for the loveliest traditional Zardosi gold border.

Everyone knows she’s the epitome of grace and royalty- everyone always adored her." she wrote.

Sara also thanked Manish Malhotra for helping her recreate the look. "Thank you @manishmalhotraworld @manishmalhotra05 for recreating this style, adding your sparkle and giving it order" she added.

Sara didn't miss praising her brother Ibrahim as well who also looked dashing in a Raghavendra Rathore outfit. "And thank you @______iak______ for just being the most regally handsome brother in @raghavendra.rathore and posing with your sister who behaves like a recorder" she wrote.

Sara Ali Khan on work front

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set to have an excellent 2024. The trailer of her upcoming OTT film Ae Watan Mere Watan released today and the film will start streaming on Amazon Prime Video from March 21. Before that, she'll be seen in Netflix's Murder Mubarak releasing on March 15. The trailer of the film will be out tomorrow. Besides her, the film also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Tisca Chopra, and Dimple Kapadia in pivotal roles.

Sara Ali Khan will also be seen in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino which is a sequel to the filmmaker's much loved 2007 film Life in a... Metro. Also starring Aditya Roy, Pankaj Tripathi, Anupam Kher, Ali Fazal, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Kay Kay Menon, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Neena Gupta in the lead, the film is slated to hit cinemas on September 13, 2024.