PICS: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan gets praise from Navya Nanda, Alia for her boss-lady look but it's Ananya Panday's comment that we totally agree with

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is among the popular star kids of Bollywood. She also shares a close and warm bond of friendship with Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda, among others. They are often seen dishing major friendship goals with their social media banter or reactions to each other’s posts. Yet again, the Call Me Bae actress and Nanda couldn’t stop gushing over the actress’ latest post.

Today, on November 14, Suhana Khan took to her Instagram handle and shared a series of stunning pictures with the caption, "shades of blue" followed by a blue-heart emoji. A carousel of images featured her in various stunning poses. She also added Lana Del Rey’s Shades of Cool song in the background.

In her latest post, Suhana served major boss-lady vibes in a fitted blazer set paired with flare bootcut pants. She accessorized her look with a diamond choker and a silver ring. She kept her wavy tresses open with dewy makeup.

Minutes later, Suhana’s BFF Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda thronged the comment section gushing over her. The Call Me Bae actress called her, "a girl with a visiooooon" followed by the gaze and red-heart eye emoji, meanwhile, Navya dropped multiple fire emojis.

In addition to this, Suhana's cousin Alia Chhiba, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives fames Seema Kiran Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, and Neelam Kothari also dropped multiple fire, red-heart eye, and red-heart emojis.

In addition to this, several fans also reacted to the actress’ beauty. A user wrote, "Blue eyes & jazz & attitude" another fan commented, "So fine like daddy" while a third complimented, "U have a radiant glow!! blue fairy."

On the work front, after The Archies, Suhana will be next uniting with her father, Shah Rukh Khan for Sujoy Ghosh’s King. The film also features Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in the key roles. Pinkvilla exclusively informed you earlier this year that the first schedule of the film will commence in Mumbai in January and will be followed by a marathon schedule in Europe.

“The makers have done multiple rounds of recce in Europe to identify virgin locations that bring scale to King,” a source close to the development shared with us.

