Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana and birthday boy Aryan Khan making goofy faces in childhood PIC will instantly bring a smile to your face

Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan is celebrating his 27th birthday today. On the special occasion, the star kid is swamped with heartfelt wishes from his loved ones. Meanwhile, the loving sister Suhana Khan shared an aww-so-cute childhood picture with her father and birthday boy to post the special wish.

Today, on November 27, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan took to her Instagram stories and shared a Then Vs Now picture to wish her brother on his birthday. The first picture featured Suhana and Aryan making faces while the doting father held them in his arms. In the monochrome picture, we can see King Khan flashing a sweet smile in the candid click, while dimples on his cheeks attract attention.

In the second photo, Suhana shared the latest photo from their brand shoot featuring the trio. While the King star is seen sitting on a jeep, Suhana and Aryan Khan exude their swag while striking a dashing pose. "Happy Birthday (accompanied by a zany face and a smiling face with hearts emoji) @_aryan_," she wrote alongside.

Earlier in the day, Aryan’s cousin Alia Chhiba had also shared a rare and unseen childhood picture of the birthday boy in the special post. The photo featured the 27-year-old dressed casually in a t-shirt and shorts while he was sitting on the ground. The snap captured him indulging in conversation with his aunt, Namita Chhiba who was smiling at him.

Speaking of the professional front, Suhana Khan made her acting debut last year with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. The coming-of-age drama film had a direct-to-digital release. Going further, she will unite with her father in Sujoy Ghosh’s action-drama, King. The film will also star Abhishek Bachchan and Abhay Verma in the key roles.

Meanwhile, Aryan is poised to make his directorial debut with the upcoming web show, Stardom. Backed by Red Chillies Entertainment, the series is also written by him and stars Kill Fame Lakshay, Bobby Deol, and Mona Singh in important roles.

In addition to this, the show will also have reported cameos of stars like Ranveer Singh, Ranbir Kapoor, Badshah, and more.

Aryan is also an entrepreneur as he owns a luxury streetwear brand.

