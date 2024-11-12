Janhvi Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor-rumored BF Vedang Raina and more join Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebration; see UNSEEN PICS

Veteran filmmaker Boney Kapoor celebrated his 69th birthday on November 11, 2024. Anshula Kapoor shared a couple of pictures and videos from the midnight birthday celebrations with Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor. Most recently, Orry also shared unseen pictures from the celebration that also showed Vedang Raina, among others, being a part of the special celebration.

A day after the special celebration, Today, on November 12, social media sensation Orry shared a series of pictures and videos from Boney Kapoor’s birthday celebration. The photo dump gave a peek into the inside pictures, beginning with a happy picture as he posed with the Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar actor. He stated, "Happy birthday My @boney.kapoor The man who lit my match, sparked my spark and accidentally caused a bon (ey) fire."

"It has now been 3 years since you first jumped started my career as a public personality and I thank you every day since. Wishing you all the love and joy the world has to offer and thank you for sharing your beautiful family and home with me all the time," he further added.

The post was followed by his endearing pictures with Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, her rumored BF Vedang Raina, Shanaya Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor and Tanisha R Santoshi. The post concluded with a collage with pictures encapsulating his candid moments with Boney.

Advertisement

Take a look

In one of the videos shared, we can see the veteran filmmaker surrounded by his kids- Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, and Arjun Kapoor while his sister-in-law, Maheep Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, and other loved ones joined in.

The video begins with Kapoor feeding cake to Anshula and Arjun, who in return feed him back. Janhvi then joins in to feed her father and plants a sweet kiss on his cheeks. We then see the birthday boy sweetly feeding cake to his youngest daughter, Khushi Kapoor. The overall vibe of the video exuded fun, warmth, and love.

Take a look

Notably, a similar video was shared by Anshula on her Instagram handle as well. On the work front, Boney’s last film as a producer was Maidaan-led by Ajay Devgn.

ALSO READ: No Entry 2 EXCLUSIVE: Arjun Kapoor shares exciting update on Anees Bazmee’s directorial; calls Varun Dhawan ‘natkhat’ and Diljit Dosanjh ‘inspirational’