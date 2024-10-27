Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana enjoys splendid sunsets and a cup of coffee in Dubai with 'sis’ Alia Chhiba; see PIC

Suhana Khan is currently in Dubai, living her best life. During the holiday, she was accompanied by her first cousin, Alia Chhiba. Evidently, the sisters had a blast witnessing the splendid sunset in UAE. Apart from having coffee by the beach, the youngsters also clicked pictures. A while ago, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter took to social media and dropped an image that is testimony of the lovely bond they share.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Suhana Khan posted a picture from her Dubai holiday. While The Archies actress looked stunning in multi-colored beachwear, her sister, Alia Chhiba, couldn’t stop gushing over her. As the cousins enjoyed watching the setting sun, they sipped on to their cup of coffee. Captioning the image, SRK and Gauri Khan’s daughter wrote, “Sunsetz with sis” and tagged Alia and pal Manavi Gaur who probably was behind the stunning image.

Take a look:

For those thinking who Alia is, she is Suhana’s first cousin and the daughter of her mother, Gauri’s brother Vikrant Chhiba. They are often seen holidaying together and posting images online. Alia is also friends with Suhana’s B-town besties, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor, and is often seen hyping her sister by dropping love-soaked comments on her IG posts.

Shah Rukh’s daughter is also often seen promoting her sister’s clothing line by wearing outfits designed by her at multiple events. On Raksha Bandhan this year, Aryan Khan and AbRam Khan celebrated the Indian festival with their cousin sister. Images from the event soon went viral online after Alia posted them on her social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana is all set to make her big screen debut alongside her father SRK in Sujoy Ghosh’s King. While news of their collaboration in the actioner has been confirmed by King Khan himself, reports suggest that an official announcement could be made on the Jawan star’s birthday, November 2, 2024.

Apparently, the first shooting schedule is set to begin in January. The movie also stars Abhay Verma, who will portray Suhana’s love interest, and Abhishek Bachchan, who will play the antagonist. Are you excited for King?

