PICS: Vicky Kaushal's beard look from Chhaava sets goes VIRAL; fan says 'so hot'

Vicky Kaushal is one of the most talented actors in the entertainment industry. He has been basking in the soaring success of his recently released Sam Bahadur and Dunki. His acting skills never fail to captivate the audience. The actor is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of future projects, one of which is Chhaava. Recently, the actor's pictures from the sets of Chhaava surfaced on the Internet and went viral in no time.

Vicky Kaushal poses with Chhaava team in viral pics

A fan club of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif shared two pictures of Vicky from the sets of his upcoming film, Chhaava. In the pictures, he can be seen flaunting his beard look. In these images, the Uri actor is seen with his right arm bandaged and sporting a casual look with a grey t-shirt and black pants. He posed with the Chhaava crew and flaunted his bright smile.

Reacting to the pictures, one fan wrote, "so hot so hot"

Have a look:

Vicky Kaushal shares workout picture as he prepares for Chhaava

On March 22, taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself where he can be seen working out at the gym and flaunting his muscles. He wore a tee, pants, and a cap for the gym session. Sharing the picture, he wrote Chhaava in Hindi.

Advertisement

On February 16, as he prepares for Chhaava, the actor shared a video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, the actor can be seen locked up in a room and listening to music while the outside is extremely cold. He also can be seen wearing a face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, "-110degC Recovery mode on." On the same day, he also shared a glimpse into his dedication to fitness.

Clad in his gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, the actor was seen pushing through his workout routine. Sharing the video, he captioned it with powerful words, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." He also added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia, playing in the background. Directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan, Chhaava also features Rashmika Mandanna.

Vicky also has Sanjay Leela Bhansali's project Love & War, in which he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

ALSO READ: PIC: Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense training for Chhaava; flaunts his muscle in gym session