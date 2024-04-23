Following the extravaganza night with the cast of the Amar Singh Chamkila movie, The Great Indian Kapil Show welcomed Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal as guests at Kap's Cafe. The Kaushal brothers spilled each other's embarrassing childhood anecdotes and talked about their bond. The duo even revealed each other's hidden talents.

In an interesting segment from the show, which was released on Kapil Sharma's YouTube channel, we see Vicky revealing how Sunny is capable of repairing the electrical appliances at their house.

Vicky Kaushal's mom calls him 'kitaabi engineer'

In the 10-minute clip released on Kapil Sharma's YouTube channel, guest Vicky Kaushal opened up about how his mother calls him a cheap engineer. The Raazi actor explained, "Maine engineering ki huyi hai par meri mummy bolti rehti hai ki tu toh sirf kitaabi engineer hai (I have done engineering, but my mother keeps saying that you are just a bookish engineer)."

Sharing how his mother values Sunny Kaushal's engineering skills more, Vicky mentioned she often calls the Shiddat actor the 'real engineer.' The Sam Bahadur actor stated, "Ghar mein kuchh kharab ho jaaye, AC kharab hai, TV kharab ho jaaye, light change karni hai, Sunny yeh kar de. Kisi tarah yeh theek kar deta hai (If anything goes wrong in the house, the AC is damaged, the TV gets damaged, or the light needs to be changed, Sunny fixes it. Somehow he fixes everything)."

More about The Great Indian Kapil Show

With the Kaushal brothers in the house, The Great Indian Kapil Show showcased double charm, double laughter, and double smiles! The duo radiated delight as they danced their hearts out to the tunes of Kajra Mohabbat Wala with some female fans.

Vicky's hilarious banter with Sunil Grover left us in splits. The former's witty response to the latter left him fumbling as he struggled to mark his comeback with a punchline. Apart from all this, Krushna Abhishek's role as a broke air hostess, Kiku Sharda's appearance as an overly enthusiastic chef, and Sunil Grover as a cynical mechanic raise the entertainment quotient.

