PIC: Vicky Kaushal undergoes intense training for Chhaava; flaunts his muscle in gym session

Vicky Kaushal has been basking in the soaring success of his recently released Sam Bahadur and Dunki. His acting skills never fail to captivate the audience. The actor is now gearing up for an exciting lineup of future projects and one of them is Chhaava. Taking to his social media account, the actor shared a picture of himself working hard at the gym as he prepares for the film.

Vicky Kaushal shares workout picture as he prepares for Chhaava

On March 22, taking to his Instagram Story, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself where he can be seen working out at the gym and flaunting his muscles. He wore a tee, pants, and a cap for the gym session. Sharing the picture he wrote Chhaava in Hindi.

Have a look:

On February 16, as he prepares for Chhaava, the actor shared a video on his Instagram Stories. In the video, the actor can be seen locked up in a room and listening to music while the outside is extremely cold. He also can be seen wearing a face mask. Sharing the video, he wrote, "-110degC Recovery mode on." On the same day, he also shared a glimpse into his dedication to fitness. Clad in his gym attire and with a plaster visible from his recent injury, the actor was seen pushing through his workout routine. Sharing the video, he captioned it with powerful words, "When we can't run, we walk... we don't stop." He also added the Punjabi song Rule #1 by Raowalia playing in the background.

Vicky Kaushal speaks about Chhaava

During an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vicky opened up about the historic epic that he is currently shooting for, Chhaava, along with Rashmika Mandanna, directed by Laxman Utekar and produced by Dinesh Vijan. The actor revealed how huge a responsibility it is for him to play the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who is a celebrated historical Indian figure.

He also acknowledged how much fun he was having while making the film while working very hard. He continued, "It's the first time for me. It's a period drama but we are making it very seriously and there is a lot of action in it; a lot of drama in it; Very high on emotions and it really is a spectacular story."

Apart from that, he has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s project Love & War, where he will share the screen with Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

Vicky Kaushal opens up about Love & War

During a recent episode of No Filter Neha, Vicky was asked how was it to hear the narration from Sanjay Leela Bhansali for Love & War. The Sardar Udham star quipped that this is an opportunity that every actor is hoping and praying for. He further admitted to loving his films and loving him as a director.

Praising him further, Vicky added, “He is I think a master of his craft and to get this opportunity means the world to me. I’m really really looking forward for this journey to start because it’s not just going to be under the direction of Sanjay sir but also with 2 just amazing actors Alia and RK. I have worked with them individually. I’m so looking forward to being on the same set with them.”

Meanwhile, apart from these, Vicky Kaushal will also be seen in the movie Bad Newz opposite Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk.

