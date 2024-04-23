The Great Indian Kapil Show’s fourth episode was released on Netflix on April 20th, 2024. The guests for the episode were the Kaushal brothers, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal. The siblings shared some interesting childhood memories, bringing a wave of nostalgia and chuckles.

Additionally, Kapil Sharma shared some segments of the show on his YouTube channel. In the clip, we heard more hilarious revelations from the Kaushal brothers and Kapil Sharma.

Kapil Sharma reveals that he went to the same school as Sam Bahadur

In a fun chat, Kapil Sharma shared that he was very curious to watch the film Sam Bahadur since its poster was launched. He stated, “Jab Sam Bahadur ka poster release hua tha na, mujhe bahut curiosity thi film dekhne ki. Mene Vicky Paaji ko phone bhi kiya or bataya. Mai jis school se padha hu na. Humare school mein photo lagi rehti thi Field Marshal General Sam Manik Shah toh humare school se padhe huye the vo.

(When the poster of Sam Bahadur was released, I was very curious to watch the film. I even called Vicky Paaji and told him. The school I studied in, you know, there used to be a photo of Field Marshal General Sam Manik Shah hanging there, so he was an alumnus of our school)."

Kapil Sharma added, “Imagine, at the same time from the same school, there's one intelligent guy and one like me, that's also possible." He also mentioned that Sam Bahadur had studied at the same college as him.

Vicky Kaushal on playing Sam Bahadur

Furthermore, Vicky Kaushal shared his thoughts on portraying the legendary personality of the Indian army. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity and reflected on the importance of the role in his career.

The next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show will have Aamir Khan as the guest. Tune in for new episodes every Saturday at 8 PM on Netflix. And for more entertainment, don't miss the uncut footage from the episodes on Kapil's YouTube channel every Monday at 11 am.

