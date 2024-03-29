Popular Bollywood and Marathi actress Shubha Khote’s husband Dinesh Balsaver passes away at 60

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the film industry. Renowned Bollywood actress Shubha Khote’s husband, Dinesh Balsaver, has tragically passed away. The veteran actress has been a part of several Bollywood films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Pardes, Koyla, and others. Apart from Bollywood, she is also a familiar face in the Marathi industry. This comes as a sad news for all her fans.

Shubha Khote’s post for her late husband

According to reports in ABP News, it was said that Shubha Khote’s husband had been unwell for a couple of days now. But after battling ill health for days, he passed away on March 28. The actress informed her fans regarding the sad event of her life on her social media. She shared a post and wrote a long note calling her late husband her ‘soulmate’.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shubha shared a collage that consisted of several pictures of her and her husband Dinesh Balsaver. She wrote, “For 60 years we said to each other, ‘Grow old with me. The best is yet to be.

The last of life for which the first was made.’ Goodbye, Soulmate.”

Check out the post:

Advertisement

Shubha Khote and Dinesh Balsaver got married in 1960. He has worked as a Vice President of Marketing in a major corporate firm. Apart from this, he was also seen in a cameo in Chimukla Pahuna.

Shubha and Dinesh’s daughter Bhavana Balsaver too shared the news of the sad news of her father’s demise on her social media. Sharing a picture of her late father, she wrote, “The Adventurous Mr Dinesh Balsaver has embarked on yet another journey... To the world beyond. Only this time, we will not be regaled with anecdotes from his travels. The tales would always start with 'vachgillon'...This time he truly meant it.”

Check out the post:

We extend our heartfelt condolences to the Balsaver family and may God give them the strength to bear this loss. May his soul rest in peace!

ALSO READ: Kriti Sanon had THIS ‘big’ dream for her debut film and it had a Salman Khan connection; Find out