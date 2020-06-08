EXCLUSIVE: Mahima Chaudhry on break after 2010: Back then, it was clear there was no part for married actors

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Mahima Chaudhry why did she take a break from films post-2010. To this, Mahima reiterated that back then getting married was considered as a message that there won't be any parts for them. Read.

In 1997, Mahima Chaudhry entered Bollywood with Subhash Ghai's Pardes opposite . The movie continues to be one of everyone's favourite and its songs still being hummed by millennials. While Mahima managed to pick some good scripts, she took a break from showbiz post-2010 making blink and miss appearances on Television. She did continue to do events and live shows during the last decade but was more or less away from the usual showbiz buzz.

In an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla, we asked Mahima why did she take a break from films post-2010. To this, Mahima reiterated that back then getting married was considered as a message that there won't be any parts for them. "Back then, it was very clear that if an actor is married, there is no part for them. There are so many people who braved them before us like Sharmila Tagore ji, ji, Shabana Azmi Ji, they continued with their work. But generally, the attitude was that oh, she is getting married."

She continued, "Be it me, or Karisma, mostly it was like that. I didn't really have any ope but I was keen to start a family, so I was happy. I did do shows and Television in between and do events, films never came, a few parts came here and there which I declined."

Also Read: SPOTLIGHT EXCLUSIVE: Mahima Chaudhry on her horrific accident: I thought I was dying; comebacks, struggles

Mahima also mentioned the horrific accident she met with during her last days for shoot in Bengaluru for Dil Kya Kare. She also opened up on her struggles and if she would like to make a comeback.

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×