10 best Bollywood movies on social issues: Darlings to Thappad

Cinema serves as a medium to convey essential messages to society. Here's a compilation of Bollywood films that address various social issues, aiming to provoke thought and initiate conversations.

By Apeksha Juneja
Updated on Dec 10, 2023   |  11:02 PM IST  |  1.1K
10 best Bollywood movies on social issues: Darlings to Thappad
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

The impact of cinema is undeniable; films wield significant influence over societal perspectives and can serve as a potent catalyst for positive change when employed judiciously. Numerous filmmakers and actors have actively embraced the responsibility to not only captivate audiences with their creations but also to communicate vital messages and raise awareness about pressing issues, both within their countries and globally.

Related Story

entertainment

The Archies: Fans notice uncanny resemblance between Vedang Raina and younger version of Ranveer Singh

In the following compilation, you'll find movies based on social issues, poised to inspire positive transformation and shed light on specific societal challenges.

10 Bollywood movies on social issues to watch to inspire positive change:

1. Darlings (2022)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6.6/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller
  • Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew
  • Director: Jasmeet K Reen
  • Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya
  • Year of release: 2022
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Darlings unfolds the narrative of Badru, whose marriage takes an ugly twist as her husband spirals into alcoholism and becomes an abusive spouse, leading to Badru and her mother concocting a plan for retribution. This film addresses the harrowing issue of domestic violence through the lens of dark comedy, and artfully underscores the significance of women empowering themselves to stand against such adversities.

Advertisement

2. Badhaai Do (2022)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah
  • Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni
  • Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial
  • Year of release: 2022
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Badhaai Do delves into the unconventional story of a gay man and a lesbian woman who embark on a marriage of convenience to pacify their respective families. The film boldly shatters stereotypes, centering around the theme of homosexuality, and serves as a vehicle for raising awareness about the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

  • Running Time: 1 hours 56 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 6.8/10
  • Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor
  • Director: Abhishek Kapoor
  • Writer: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe
  • Year of release: 2021
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the vibrant romance between bodybuilder Manu and Zumba instructor Maanvi takes an unexpected turn when Manu discovers Maanvi's profound personal journey, prompting him to confront his own ingrained biases. This lighthearted movie on social issues with a focus on transgender representation, delves into their struggles and emphasizes the transformative power of changing one's mindset.

4. Thappad (2020)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7/10
  • Movie Genre: Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza
  • Director: Anubhav Sinha
  • Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul
  • Year of release: 2020
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thappad tells the story of a young woman leading a fulfilling marriage until a pivotal moment at an office party when her husband's slap alters the course of her life, prompting her to seek divorce. Regarded as one of the best movies on social issues, it imparts a powerful lesson on the significance of self-respect and agency for women

Advertisement

5. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

  • Running Time: 2 hours
  • IMDb Rating: 5.8/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance
  • Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao
  • Director: Hitesh Kewalya
  • Writer: Hitesh Kewalya
  • Year of release: 2020
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tackles the pervasive issue of homophobia within the country, in an entertaining but sensitive manner. The narrative is about the poignant journey of the gay protagonists, Kartik and Aman, as they grapple with familial rejection and mockery.

6. Article 15 (2019)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
  • Movie Genre: Crime/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta
  • Director: Anubhav Sinha
  • Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki
  • Year of release: 2019
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Article 15 earns its place on the list of powerful movies on social issues, with Ayushmann Khurrana portraying a police detective. He investigates the unsettling disappearance of three girls in a small village, gradually discovering a dark history of caste-based discrimination that underscores the film's powerful and thought-provoking narrative.

7. Pad Man (2018)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7.9/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor
  • Director: R Balki
  • Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire
  • Year of release: 2018
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Pad Man, hailed as one of the highly acclaimed social movies, tells the compelling story of a man who becomes disheartened upon discovering his wife using unhygienic materials during her menstrual cycle. Motivated to make a change, he invents a machine capable of producing low-cost sanitary pads, using his innovation to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Advertisement

8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 7.2/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher
  • Director: Shree Narayan Singh
  • Writer: Siddharth Singh
  • Year of release: 2017
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stands as another one of the impactful Bollywood social movies, where a woman makes the decision to leave her newlywed husband due to the absence of a toilet in their home. The movie powerfully spreads awareness about the crucial need for proper sanitation, particularly in rural areas.

9. Pink (2016)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
  • Movie Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller
  • Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi
  • Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury
  • Writer: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah
  • Year of release: 2016
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the movie Pink, Minal and her friends courageously stand against the harassment inflicted by a politician's nephew. The film delivers a strong social message, challenging the patriarchal mindset and emphasizing the unequivocal importance of consent with the resounding mantra, "No means no." 

10. OMG - Oh My God! (2012)

  • Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins
  • IMDb Rating: 8.1/10
  • Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Fantasy
  • Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty
  • Director: Umesh Shukla
  • Writer: Umesh Shukla, Saumya Joshi, Bhavesh Mandalia
  • Year of release: 2012
  • Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In OMG - Oh My God, an atheist, decides to sue God after an earthquake demolishes his antique shop. He is assisted by Lord Krishna in the legal battle against frauds, and gets his faith restored. The movie conveys a powerful social message by questioning blind faith, and the exploitation of religion for personal gains. 

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 famous actresses in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra

FAQs

What is an example of a social problem film?
Thappad, Badhaai Do, Pink are some examples of movies tackling social problems.
What social issues are represented in movies?
Domestic violence, caste discrimination, homophobia, etc. are some of the issues that have been addressed in Bollywood films.
What is the importance of films on social issues?
Movies based on social issues have a profound impact on shaping public opinion and fostering positive change in society.
About The Author
Apeksha Juneja

A Bollywood enthusiast and ardent writer, Apeksha Juneja’s heart beats for the glitz and glamor of Indian

...

Credits: Netflix India, Junglee Pictures, T-Series, Zee Music Company, Sony Pictures India, Viacom18 Studios YouTube
Entertainment News Akshay Kumar Article 15 OMG Oh My God Pad Man Amitabh Bachchan Alia Bhatt Vijay Varma Bhumi Pednekar Taapsee Pannu Paresh Rawal
Advertisement
Highlights of the Month

Star

Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Born: 27 Dec 1965 (age 57 years), Indore, india
Zodiac Sign: Capricornus
Latest Movies: Tiger 3
NET Worth: ~ 344.45 MN USD (RS 2,850 cr)

Salman Khan is among the most celebrated actors of Indian Cinema and has been a trendsetter in the true sense. It has been 35 years since he made his acting debut and his sheer consistency to deliver hit films is intact even in 2023. The month of November saw the release of the Maneesh Sharma-directed Tiger 3 starring Salman ...

Read more

Movie

The Batman

The Batman
Action, Drama, Crime
 

4

Cast:

Zoe Kravitz, Jeffrey Wright, Zoe Kravitz

BOX OFFICE Collection: ₹ 77 cr.

Robert Pattinson, who played the role of Batman, in the 2022 movie. The Batman once landed up leaving fans upset. The actor joked about not working out on his physique for his role and left fans enraged. Despite all the love he got for being cast, he also faced a massive negative backlash after one particular joke he made. Ba...

Read more
Pinkvilla Exclusive

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Animal actor Triptii Dimri shares how her life changed after Animal; calls it ‘beautiful feeling’
1

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri opens up on 'Lick My Shoe' controversy; says THIS about her role in Animal Park
2

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Triptii Dimri says Animal co-star Ranbir Kapoor isn't ‘selfish’; recalls how he helped her on set
3

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Is Triptii Dimri part of Prabhas and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next Spirit? Animal actress reacts
4

entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: After Sam Bahadur, Meghna Gulzar’s next is with Sidharth Malhotra; Filming begins in 2024
5

Latest Articles