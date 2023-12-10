10 best Bollywood movies on social issues: Darlings to Thappad

The impact of cinema is undeniable; films wield significant influence over societal perspectives and can serve as a potent catalyst for positive change when employed judiciously. Numerous filmmakers and actors have actively embraced the responsibility to not only captivate audiences with their creations but also to communicate vital messages and raise awareness about pressing issues, both within their countries and globally.

In the following compilation, you'll find movies based on social issues, poised to inspire positive transformation and shed light on specific societal challenges.

10 Bollywood movies on social issues to watch to inspire positive change:

1. Darlings (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 14 mins

2 hours 14 mins IMDb Rating: 6.6/10

6.6/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Thriller

Comedy/Drama/Thriller Movie Star Cast: Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew

Alia Bhatt, Vijay Varma, Shefali Shah, Roshan Mathew Director: Jasmeet K Reen

Jasmeet K Reen Writer: Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya

Jasmeet K Reen, Parveez Sheikh, Vijay Maurya Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Darlings unfolds the narrative of Badru, whose marriage takes an ugly twist as her husband spirals into alcoholism and becomes an abusive spouse, leading to Badru and her mother concocting a plan for retribution. This film addresses the harrowing issue of domestic violence through the lens of dark comedy, and artfully underscores the significance of women empowering themselves to stand against such adversities.

Advertisement

2. Badhaai Do (2022)

Running Time: 2 hours 27 mins

2 hours 27 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah

Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, Sheeba Chaddha, Chum Darang, Gulshan Devaiah Director: Harshavardhan Kulkarni

Harshavardhan Kulkarni Writer: Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial

Harshavardhan Kulkarni, Suman Adhikary, Akshat Ghildial Year of release: 2022

2022 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Badhaai Do delves into the unconventional story of a gay man and a lesbian woman who embark on a marriage of convenience to pacify their respective families. The film boldly shatters stereotypes, centering around the theme of homosexuality, and serves as a vehicle for raising awareness about the LGBTQ+ community.

3. Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui (2021)

Running Time: 1 hours 56 mins

1 hours 56 mins IMDb Rating: 6.8/10

6.8/10 Movie Genre: Romance/Comedy/Drama

Romance/Comedy/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor

Ayushmann Khurrana, Vaani Kapoor Director: Abhishek Kapoor

Abhishek Kapoor Writer: Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe

Abhishek Kapoor, Supratik Sen, Tushar Paranjpe Year of release: 2021

2021 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

In Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui, the vibrant romance between bodybuilder Manu and Zumba instructor Maanvi takes an unexpected turn when Manu discovers Maanvi's profound personal journey, prompting him to confront his own ingrained biases. This lighthearted movie on social issues with a focus on transgender representation, delves into their struggles and emphasizes the transformative power of changing one's mindset.

4. Thappad (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours 22 mins

2 hours 22 mins IMDb Rating: 7/10

7/10 Movie Genre: Drama

Drama Movie Star Cast: Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza

Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, Dia Mirza Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul

Anubhav Sinha, Mrunmayee Lagoo Waikul Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Thappad tells the story of a young woman leading a fulfilling marriage until a pivotal moment at an office party when her husband's slap alters the course of her life, prompting her to seek divorce. Regarded as one of the best movies on social issues, it imparts a powerful lesson on the significance of self-respect and agency for women

Advertisement

5. Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan (2020)

Running Time: 2 hours

2 hours IMDb Rating: 5.8/10

5.8/10 Movie Genre: Comedy/Romance

Comedy/Romance Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao

Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao Director: Hitesh Kewalya

Hitesh Kewalya Writer: Hitesh Kewalya

Hitesh Kewalya Year of release: 2020

2020 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan tackles the pervasive issue of homophobia within the country, in an entertaining but sensitive manner. The narrative is about the poignant journey of the gay protagonists, Kartik and Aman, as they grapple with familial rejection and mockery.

6. Article 15 (2019)

Running Time: 2 hours 10 mins

2 hours 10 mins IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

8.1/10 Movie Genre: Crime/Drama

Crime/Drama Movie Star Cast: Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta

Ayushmann Khurrana, Nassar, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta Director: Anubhav Sinha

Anubhav Sinha Writer: Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki

Anubhav Sinha, Gaurav Solanki Year of release: 2019

2019 Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Article 15 earns its place on the list of powerful movies on social issues, with Ayushmann Khurrana portraying a police detective. He investigates the unsettling disappearance of three girls in a small village, gradually discovering a dark history of caste-based discrimination that underscores the film's powerful and thought-provoking narrative.

7. Pad Man (2018)

Running Time: 2 hours 20 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.9/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Radhika Apte, Sonam Kapoor

Director: R Balki

Writer: R Balki, Swanand Kirkire

Year of release: 2018

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Pad Man, hailed as one of the highly acclaimed social movies, tells the compelling story of a man who becomes disheartened upon discovering his wife using unhygienic materials during her menstrual cycle. Motivated to make a change, he invents a machine capable of producing low-cost sanitary pads, using his innovation to raise awareness about menstrual hygiene.

Advertisement

8. Toilet: Ek Prem Katha (2017)

Running Time: 2 hours 35 mins

IMDb Rating: 7.2/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Bhumi Pednekar, Anupam Kher

Director: Shree Narayan Singh

Writer: Siddharth Singh

Year of release: 2017

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Netflix

Toilet: Ek Prem Katha stands as another one of the impactful Bollywood social movies, where a woman makes the decision to leave her newlywed husband due to the absence of a toilet in their home. The movie powerfully spreads awareness about the crucial need for proper sanitation, particularly in rural areas.

9. Pink (2016)

Running Time: 2 hours 16 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Crime/Drama/Thriller

Movie Star Cast: Amitabh Bachchan, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Andrea Tariang, Vijay Varma, Angad Bedi

Director: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury

Writer: Aniruddha Roy Chowdhury, Shoojit Sircar, Ritesh Shah

Year of release: 2016

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the movie Pink, Minal and her friends courageously stand against the harassment inflicted by a politician's nephew. The film delivers a strong social message, challenging the patriarchal mindset and emphasizing the unequivocal importance of consent with the resounding mantra, "No means no."

10. OMG - Oh My God! (2012)

Running Time: 2 hours 5 mins

IMDb Rating: 8.1/10

Movie Genre: Comedy/Drama/Fantasy

Movie Star Cast: Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Mithun Chakraborty

Director: Umesh Shukla

Writer: Umesh Shukla, Saumya Joshi, Bhavesh Mandalia

Year of release: 2012

Where to Watch / OTT Platform: YouTube

In OMG - Oh My God, an atheist, decides to sue God after an earthquake demolishes his antique shop. He is assisted by Lord Krishna in the legal battle against frauds, and gets his faith restored. The movie conveys a powerful social message by questioning blind faith, and the exploitation of religion for personal gains.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 7 famous actresses in Bollywood: Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif to Priyanka Chopra