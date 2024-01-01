What’s common between Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar? Dunki actress Komal Sachdeva REVEALS

We all know how talented Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are. Their impressive filmography and the way people shower love on them are testimony to this fact. However, only their co-actors and artists who work with them know how they are as a person. Recently, actress Komal Sachdeva shared her experience of working with the B-town biggies.

Komal Sachdeva shares similarities between Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar

We have seen Komal Sachdeva essay the role of Chameli in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Sejal in Shilpa Shetty-led Sukhee, and Chulni in Akshay Kumar’s Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, among many other films. Recently, the actress was in a conversation with DNA wherein she spoke about her experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan. She also shared similarities between him and Akshay.

She was quoted saying that work ethics and discipline in both the actors are amazing. She added, “Even after working in so many movies, they don't need to prove their worth to anybody else, but every project, every shoot will be so disciples, rehearsing their lines, practicing, and putting their best foot forward. They both work so hard. I think they work harder than anyone else.”

Komal Sachdeva shares experience of working with Shah Rukh Khan in Dunki

Further on, in the interview, the Tandav actress revealed that the fun part about working with Shah Rukh Khan was his great sense of humor. Recalling the time she shot with him, the actress divulged, “While we were shooting, he used to crack jokes to keep the environment very light and jovial. So, it is very good to be around him and he is very humble also. He doesn't have that ego of being a star. So that makes you very comfortable around him and it makes you feel you can play your role very nicely.” She added that there is no pressure about being around a star.

Talking about the director Rajkumar Hirani, she said that she couldn't imagine that such a great director would be so humble. He came to her and respectfully said, ‘Hi Komal Ji’. “He is very very humble and he makes you feel so good about yourself that is I think, with Shah Rukh Khan and Raju sir both. They make you feel like you are the star and you are just roaming around them like this,” she explained.

Komal Sachdeva divulged how she bagged the role in Dunki

During the same chat, she also revealed how she ended up getting the role in the box office hit film. She said that she used to go through the messages in the audition group every day. One day she found out that a casting director was looking for a Punjabi-speaking actor. She immediately sent her profile to the email id. Luckily, she got a response through email for the first time.

Komal added, “They sent me a script and then I made the audition video at home. I made my interpretation of the character, recorded the video, and sent it back to the casting team. In a day or two I got a call from them that you have been locked for the character. I was like really? Because it never goes so easily. It went very smoothly. After I had a talk with them, in 15 minutes I got a call from Rajkumar Hirani sir's office, saying that we have locked you for this character in the film starring Shah Rukh Khan,” she concluded.

