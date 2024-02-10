Bhakshak: Bhumi Pednekar recalls questioning her 'empathy'; says 'I don't think I'll ever be able to move on'

Actor Bhumi Pednekar reflects on her role as an investigative journalist in her latest film Bhakshak, where she delves into the disturbing reality of sexual abuse inflicted upon young children at a shelter home. She shares that some narratives are incredibly challenging to shake off, leaving one filled with anger and profound questions.

In an interview with PTI, Bhumi reveals how her portrayal in the film prompted her to confront her own reactions to real-life headlines detailing instances of abuse. Bhakshak draws inspiration from true events, shedding light on the pressing issue of child sexual abuse.

Bhumi Pednakar aspires for Bhakshak to prompt viewers to reflect on their decisions

In a recent interview, Bhumi Pednekar expressed her sentiments, stating, "I don’t think I’ll ever be able to move on from Bhakshak because it is about something that is actually happening with little children in the society. This is not specific to one area of India, this could be happening anywhere around us. " The actress shared her profound emotional response to the subject matter, describing it as overwhelming, evoking anger, and prompting introspection about one's own actions in addressing such injustices.

“I really hope the film impacts audiences, where you kind of question your decisions. It made me question my empathy and how I had become so numb towards somebody else’s pain,” she added.

The actress, who gained recognition with her promising debut in 2015's Dum Laga Ke Haisha and has since appeared in notable films like Toilet: Ek Prem Katha, Bala, and Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, realized with Bhakshak that cinema can serve as a potent tool to address significant societal issues. Reflecting on her research for the movie, she was deeply saddened to discover that the material she encountered was someone's harsh reality. The film depicts the stark truth of how many children are forced to live in shelter homes, unaware that life could be any different. Some were so young that they couldn't comprehend what was happening to them.

As a public figure, she hopes that the film reaches the right audience—those affected by such issues—and inspires action. The actor credits director Pulkit for helping her bring the character to life on screen. Pulkit directed the film based on a script he co-wrote with Jyotsana Nath.

She believes that this role may be one of her most mature performances, attributing it to Pulkit's unwavering faith in her and his willingness to provide a platform for her to delve deeper into her character.

Bhakshak also stars Sanjay Mishra, Aditya Srivastava and Sai Tamhankar. The movie is produced by Gauri Khan and Gaurav Verma.