Is Preity Zinta making comeback in Sunny Deol starrer Lahore 1947? Report

Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta are the two most acclaimed celebrities in the film industry. Sunny is currently enjoying his roaring success of Gadar 2: The Katha Continues and is already close to wrapping up Safar alongside another much-anticipated film Lahore: 1947 in the pipeline. The movie will be co-produced by Aamir Khan Productions and the period film sees Sunny Deol, Rajkumar Santoshi, and Aamir Khan teaming up for a visual spectacle. Now, according to sources, Preity Zinta is likely to make her comeback with Lahore: 1947.

According to a report from India Today, Preity Zinta was seen leaving a studio in Mumbai where she went for a look test today, January 24. Now, the same portal has learned exclusively from a source that the actress gave her look test for Sunny Deol starrer Lahore: 1947 , and the report also stated that she is most likely to make her comeback with this film.

Sunny Deol on meeting Aamir Khan during Gadar 2 success party

During a recent episode of Koffee With Karan Season 8, when Sunny was asked about the collaboration, the actor said, "When Aamir Khan came to the success party of Gadar 2, he came to me and said that he wanted to meet me. I surprisingly asked myself what it was all about, and the next day we met, we discussed some ideas and possibilities for cooperation, and after the conclusion, we came to this project, and that's how it happened."

Lahore: 1947 to go on floors on February 12

Earlier Pinkvilla exclusively learned that the RS Prasanna directorial Sitaare Zameen Par is close to Aamir’s heart and he has given his best to lock a script that would hit the right emotional note with the audiences. While he is leading the show on Sitaare Zameen Par, his production, Lahore: 1947 also kicks off in February. “Lahore: 1947 is a partition drama by Rajkumar Santoshi with Sunny Deol in the lead. The film goes on floors on February 12, 2024. The set work has already begun in Mumbai to recreate the era gone by. Multiple big sets to recreate India around the partition era are being put up,” the source added.

