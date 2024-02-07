Preity Zinta gives warm hug to her twin kids Jai and Gia in new PICS; fans shower love

Preity Zinta is an Indian actress who garnered a lot of love and appreciation from fans for her acting skills in many hit movies. In the years that she has been active in the Indian film industry, she has earned many loyal fans who die to get a glimpse of the actress. A while ago, she made her admirers go ‘awww’ when she posted a picture with her twin kids.

Preity Zinta gives a warm hug to her twin kids Jai and Gia in new photos

A while ago, actress Preity Zinta took to her Instagram account and dropped multiple pictures of herself with her twins, Jai and Gia. In the photos, the celebrity flaunted her million-dollar smile as she hugged her kids tightly at the entrance of her home in Los Angeles. The images show the two kids looking cute in their fuzzy warmers. While their faces aren’t visible in the picture, the happiness on the Kal Ho Naa Ho star can’t be missed.

With her dimpled smile and a happy heart, she enveloped her kids in the warmth of her hug. The actress wore a black jacket with a pair of matching pants and sneakers to protect herself from the cold rainy morning in LA. Sharing the visuals, she penned, “Only love Love Love Love #ting” with multiple red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Preity married her American partner Gene Goodenough at a private ceremony in Los Angeles on February 29, 2016. Soon after her wedding, the actress moved to Los Angeles, but she keeps visiting India frequently. Then, in 2021, the couple became parents to twins, a boy and a girl, through surrogacy.

Bollywood celebs and fans react to her post

As soon as the actress posted the images, celebs like Celina Jaitley and Sophie Choudry commented on her post with multiple heart and evil eye emojis. A user wrote, “Sending loads and loads of love. And some more love,” while another commented, “I am not crying you are so cute @realpz.” A third one penned, “Soo lovely preeti ma nd twinnies. Cutest post.” A fourth opined, “Loving mother and loving children.”

