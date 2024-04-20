Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to move back into their renovated $20 million LA mansion: All you need to know

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, one of the most beloved celebrity couples, recently made headlines after reports suggested they had to vacate their lavish LA house due to financial setbacks. However, a new report suggests the couple is all set to move back into their luxurious home after extensive renovations.

The Hollywood Hills mansion, where Priyanka and Nick, married since 2018, live with their two-year-old daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, seems almost finished with the restoration work.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas to movie into renovated mansion

According to a report by The Sun US, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are all set to move into their newly renovated USD 20 million worth Los Angeles mansion. The property, which had forced the couple to move out due to mold issues, now appears refreshed. Previously, the couple had initiated legal action following their displacement from the residence.

The couple acquired the property shortly after their lavish December 2018 wedding in Rajasthan, only to find it nearly uninhabitable thereafter.

The same report also mentioned that the couples luxurious Los Angeles mansion stemmed from water damage, initiating a legal dispute that has persisted since May 2023. The exclusive details obtained from a lawsuit by Page Six revealed that problems with the pool and spa emerged for the couple in April 2020 due to issues like ‘porous waterproofing’ that led to mold growth and associated complications. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra on the work front

Priyanka Chopra is currently enjoying her time in Switzerland. The actress recently dropped some images and videos from her Swiss getaway.

On the work front, Priyanka is currently shooting for Heads Of State. It is an upcoming action comedy that will also star Idris Elba, John Cena, and Jack Quaid among others in important roles and will be made under the creative direction of Ilya Naishuller. Meanwhile, she also announced The Bluff last month, which will be helmed by Frank E Flowers.

ALSO READ: PICS: Priyanka Chopra’s flawless selfie game in the Swiss Alps is snow much fun