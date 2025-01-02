Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas and Malti Marie make for a perfect family in UNSEEN PIC from Christmas celebration with friends

Priyanka Chopra has been enjoying the holiday season to the fullest with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie. Earlier, the actress offered a peek into their Christmas celebration with friends. Now, an unseen picture from the bash has surfaced on the internet in which PC, Nick, and Malti made for a perfect family as they posed together.

The picture has been shared on several fan pages of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. In the photograph, the global icon donned a chic white top tucked in a black-and-white striped skirt. She paired it with black and white heels and an elegant pendant. Priyanka held her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in her arms. The little girl wore a red sweater and black slacks with white shoes. Her face was hidden by a white heart emoji.

Nick Jonas stood behind his wife and held her close by the waist. He wore a dark blue high-neck sweater with black pants and shoes. The couple was all smiles as they were surrounded by their friends inside their house.

Have a look at the picture here!

The picture was part of a video originally posted by one of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ friends on January 1, 2025. The video had another unseen photo in which the Dil Dhadakne Do actress was seen lying on a sofa. She was seen wearing her Christmas-themed pajamas and socks.

Alongside the video, the caption read, “Squeezing in my Christmas post before the New Year, fashionably late as usual. So grateful for my amazing family here on the west coast. Loved getting to spend time with my sweetest nieces, cousins, jiju, bhabi, and friends. Thank you Mimi Didi and Nick Jiju for hosting such a beautiful Christmas, this was one for the books.” Check out the post here!

On December 27, 2024, Priyanka Chopra shared a photo dump from the Christmas festivities at her home in Los Angeles, California. The first slide showed her posing with her family and friends in holiday pajamas and Santa caps. The guests were seen enjoying themselves on the swings.

Malti Marie was captured admiring the decorations and the gifts. The party also included ludo games, delicious beverages, and a hearty meal. Priyanka posted a cute selfie with Nick and also shared some adorable glimpses of him bonding with Malti.

In the caption, she expressed, “It was so wonderful being home this Christmas. May we all always be surrounded by love and loved ones. Merry Christmas to all who celebrated this beautiful holiday.” Take a look!

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra had a busy 2024. She wrapped up shooting for two movies, Heads of State and The Bluff. PC also called a wrap on the second season of her spy series Citadel. She spent a few months filming the show in London, where she even celebrated Diwali with her family.

Now in the new year, Priyanka is looking forward to making a comeback to Indian cinema. Pinkvilla exclusively revealed that she has come on board the jungle adventure film starring Mahesh Babu. It will be directed by SS Rajamouli. The filming is expected to start in April 2025 with plans to release the movie in 2027.

