WATCH: Citadel star Priyanka Chopra takes a drive in minus one degrees and the freezing weather is sure to give you chills

Priyanka Chopra is currently in the United Kingdom, where the temperatures have already dropped as the winter season approaches. The actress, who is shooting for her spy series Citadel Season 2, recently took a drive in minus 1 degree. The freezing weather is sure to give you the chills.

Today, November 28, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video from her car drive. She was seen sitting in the back seat, wrapped in warm clothes. The actress focused the camera on the road in the front, where visibility was low due to fog. She said, “Looks like I am driving into sleepy hollow.”

Priyanka leaned into the collar of her puffer jacket and exclaimed, “Minus one degree." She captioned the post “-2°C,” but clarified, “It dropped a degree by the time I posted this (cold face emoji).”

Have a look at the story!

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra had shared sun-kissed pictures of herself, which were in complete contrast to today’s weather. She glowed under the sunlight in a purple full-sleeved top and black pants. The Bajirao Mastani star captioned the post, “Playing with the sun...” Check it out!

PC has also shared glimpses of her quality time with her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in London on social media.

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra is all set to reprise her role as agent Nadia in Citadel Season 2. The first installment of the American series was released on Amazon Prime Video in 2023.

Talking about her Citadel journey, Priyanka penned a heartfelt note. She said, “I was brought onto the journey of Citadel early 2018 by @jennifersalke, before I was even married. Feels like so long ago! But I’ll never forget being mesmerized by the ambition of the show. To actually connect the world together through storytelling.”

Referring to the universe’s expansion, she added, “Now, to finally see the world of Citadel, expanding as originally conceptualized so many years ago, is so gratifying. To have such talented filmmakers from around the world create stories that are global but also local and, at the same time, interconnected, is very cool.”

PC added that she was grateful to be a part of the journey and promised that a lot more was in store.

