PIC: Priyanka Chopra’s daughter Malti Marie taking ballet class is cutest thing on internet; actress calls her ‘My little ballerina’

Priyanka Chopra never fails to share about her daughter Malti Marie’s special moments. She expresses pride in her little girl whenever she participates in an activity or makes an achievement. Priyanka recently dropped a picture of her daughter from a ballet class, which is surely the cutest thing on the internet. She gushed over Malti and called her ‘my little ballerina.’

Today, November 7, 2024, Priyanka Chopra took to Instagram Stories and posted a picture of Malti Marie and other kids from a ballet class. The children were seen inside a studio with wooden flooring. Malti was caught amid a step in her cute pink dress and ballet slippers.

Priyanka captioned the photo, “My little ballerina,” accompanied by a ballet shoes emoji, a white heart emoji, and a smiling face with hearts emojis. She also used the song Little Ballerina by Minim in the background of her story.

Have a look at her story!

Priyanka Chopra has been in London for the past few weeks, where she has been shooting for the second season of her spy series Citadel. In the first season, which can be streamed on Amazon Prime Video, she starred alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. She played the role of Citadel agent Nadia Sinh. The actress will be reprising her character in the second installment.

An Indian spinoff, titled Citadel: Honey Bunny, has also been released recently. Starring Varun Dhawan and Samantha Ruth Prabhu, it showcases the origin story of Priyanka’s character Nadia.

In London, Priyanka has been accompanied by her husband Nick Jonas and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. The trio celebrated Diwali 2024 with full enthusiasm. PC and Nick hosted a grand Diwali bash for their friends. They also organized a Diwali puja at their home.

Priyanka posted a stunning photo dump from the Diwali celebration on her Instagram in which Nick, Malti, and her were seen in coordinated outfits. In the caption, she extended festive wishes to all her followers. It read, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.” Nick also shared similar pictures and wished everyone a happy Diwali.

