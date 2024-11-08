THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra’s husband Nick Jonas showed off his signature Bollywood dance move and she couldn’t stop gushing

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are one of the most popular celebrity couples. The singer has been seen participating in Indian traditions on various occasions and even has knowledge of Hindi films and music. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when Nick showed off his signature Bollywood dance move, and Priyanka couldn’t stop gushing.

In an old appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Nick Jonas was asked what he did when a song came on during a wedding or a party. In response, Nick shared that since his wife Priyanka Chopra was Indian, they danced to a lot of Bollywood music.

He said, “I find that it’s the easiest to dance to because I can just do this move all the time,” and proceeded to show a move in which he brought his hands in front and kept moving them back and forth.

Watch the video below to see Nick’s dance steps:

Nick mentioned that it worked irrespective of standing or sitting and continued, “I look like I know how to do it.” He said that it was a comfort move and playfully added, “You can keep the drink in your hand too, while you do it.”

Back when this clip was released, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram Stories and expressed her pride in her husband. She re-shared the video and captioned it, “Oh he knows…” accompanied by a face with hand over mouth, a heart-eye, and a face with tears of joy emoji.

Check out PC’s reaction!

Meanwhile, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas recently celebrated Diwali 2024 in style with their daughter Malti Marie. They hosted a Diwali bash for their friends and later also participated in a puja at their home. The Desi Girl wore a stunning yellow saree with floral work for the puja, while Nick wore a floral print kurta. Their daughter Malti Marie looked adorable in a matching floral lehenga.

Have a look at the pictures here!

In the caption, Priyanka, who is currently busy shooting for Citadel Season 2, wished everyone, saying, “Happy Diwali to everyone. May this year bring peace to the world.”

