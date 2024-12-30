Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor’s glow is unmissable as they pose with fans in UNSEEN PICS; we are loving their twinning look

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are one of the most popular celebrity couples. Some unseen pictures of the duo have now surfaced on the internet. Their glow was unmissable as they happily posed with fans. Alia and Ranbir were also twinning in casual looks and we are totally loving it.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s fan pages on social media shared some pictures of the couple posing with their fans earlier in December 2024. In the photos, Alia was seen wearing a gray t-shirt and black palazzos, paired with white slippers. She flaunted her natural beauty without having any makeup on and left her hair open. Ranbir donned a gray tee and checkered pajamas with blue flats.

Have a look at the pictures!

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been enjoying the holiday season wholeheartedly. Earlier, they celebrated Christmas with their family and friends. Alia, Ranbir and their daughter Raha Kapoor went to the actress’ mom Soni Razdan’s place for a Christmas Eve dinner.

The next day, the trio was spotted at the late Shashi Kapoor’s house for the annual Kapoor family lunch. Raha stole the show as she extended her wishes to the paparazzi and sent them flying kisses. Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Anissa Malhotra, Reema Jain, Nitasha Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda, and more were also present at the lunch.

Alia Bhatt even made a special Instagram post on Christmas as she shared a series of glimpses from the celebrations. In the caption, she wrote, “Under the twinkling lights, surrounded by love.. this is what Christmas feels like.”

Have a look at the post!

Meanwhile, Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, and Raha Kapoor recently left for a New Year vacation. The family was spotted departing from the Mumbai airport.

On the work front, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor are set to share the screen once again in the magnum opus Love & War. They will also be joined by Vicky Kaushal in the love story set against a war backdrop. Directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the movie is scheduled to hit the big screens on March 20, 2026.

