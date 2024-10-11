THROWBACK: When Priyanka Chopra said she ‘totally’ commits to a relationship but can be 'pretty high-maintenance'

Priyanka Chopra has opened up about her view on love and relationships many times in the past. In this piece, let’s throwback to the moment when the actress described herself as a girlfriend. She revealed that she totally committed to a relationship but could be ‘pretty high-maintenance.’

In an old interview with Cosmopolitan India, Priyanka Chopra said that she is quite a good girlfriend when she is one. She continued, “I totally commit, and completely give myself to a relationship. Be warned, though- I don't like being taken for granted, so I can be pretty high-maintenance sometimes!”

Priyanka Chopra is happily married to singer Nick Jonas, and they have an adorable daughter together. In September 2024, Priyanka posted a romantic birthday wish for her husband. Sharing glimpses from his concert where they celebrated together, PC wrote, “Happiest birthday to the best husband and dad. You make all our dreams come true .. everyday.. we love you @nickjonas.”

On the work front, Priyanka Chopra has been busy shooting for her American spy series Citadel Season 2. She will be reprising the role of Nadia in the show. Priyanka has shared glimpses from the sets with her followers and revealed that her character will be a little different this season.

Prior to Citadel, Priyanka was shooting for her movie The Bluff in Australia for quite a few months. The actress wrapped the film in the presence of her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie.

In the wrap post, PC stated, “It’s a picture wrap on The Bluff!!!… and to do it with my family by my side and the incredible people that made this movie possible is such a privilege. This one truly has been a labour of love and couldn’t have come together without the faith of @agbofilms and @amazonmgmstudios in our fearless leader Frankie E Flowers. To be able to work with this remarkable crew in gorgeous @australia with a cast that’s so talented was so much fun!”

Apart from this, Priyanka has also wrapped up the movie Heads of State. Her Marathi production Paani is scheduled to release in cinemas on October 18.

