Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas don ‘Happy New Year’ glasses as they celebrate in Cabo; Madhu Chopra, Joe Jonas join

New Year 2024 is here, and a number of celebrities such as Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Parineeti Chopra and others gave a sneak-peek into their celebrations. Now, we have come across a few glimpses from Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ New Year 2024 celebration with Madhu Chopra, Joe Jonas, Kevin Jonas, Danielle Jonas, and their loved ones. They had a blast in Cabo, Mexico, as they rang in the New Year together.

INSIDE Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas’ New Year 2024 celebration in Cabo

A video that has surfaced on social media shows a sneak-peek into Priyanka Chopra’s New Year celebration with her hubby Nick Jonas. The pictures show Priyanka and Nick wearing quirky ‘Happy New Year’ eyeglasses. Priyanka Chopra was seen in a green outfit, with a black jacket layered over it. She posed goofily with her tongue out, flashing a V sign. Meanwhile, Nick Jonas looked dapper in a blue outfit. Also seen in the pictures was Priyanka's mom Madhu Chopra, who wore a black sequinned outfit for the New Year bash.

The video also shows glimpses of Nick Jonas’ brothers Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas. Check out the pictures, and the video below!

Meanwhile, Kevin Jonas also shared two pictures with his wife Danielle Jonas from the New Year celebration in Mexico. The pictures are from the same bash, and Danielle is seen in a golden sequinned dress. “2024,” wrote Kevin, along with firework emojis. Check it out below!

A few days ago, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from her holiday dinner with Nick Jonas, and their friends. She also shared some lovely glimpses of her daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. One of the pictures showed Malti sitting in a swanky BMW toy car, which had her name customized on the number plate.

Priyanka Chopra's work front

On the professional front, Priyanka Chopra was last seen in the rom-com film Love Again, co-starring Sam Heughan and Celine Dion. She was also seen in the Prime Video series Citadel, in which she shared screen space with Richard Madden. She will next be seen in Ilya Naishuller's upcoming action-comedy film Heads Of State, co-starring Idris Elba and John Cena.

