Priyanka Chopra wishes best for 'Paaji' Lara Dutta on her birthday; Dia Mirza showers love

On her 46th birthday, Lara Dutta received heartfelt birthday wishes from her longtime friends and fellow actors, Priyanka Chopra and Dia Mirza. The trio had previously competed against each other in the Miss India 2000 pageant.

On Tuesday, Priyanka Chopra took to her Instagram stories to share a picture of Lara Dutta, affectionately calling her "Lara Paaji" and sending her heartfelt wishes. She wrote, "Wishing the best for you, always."

On the other hand, Dia Mirza shared a GIF of herself kissing Lara on the cheek from their pageant days, along with a photo featuring Lara and her husband, tennis player Mahesh Bhupathi. Dia expressed her love for the actress and wished her a happy birthday, urging her to keep shining and inspiring.

Lara, in return, graciously added Dia and Priyanka's wishes to her Instagram stories and thanked them with warm hugs and red heart emojis.

Take a look:

Additionally, the Desi Girl mentioned missing #Pradeepguha, who was their mentor during their time at the Miss India pageant, for those unfamiliar with him.

Check it out:

During an episode of Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, PeeCee shared, "I looked up to Lara quite a bit because she’d had so much experience. Dia was 18, and I was 17, and we were like these little babes. We used to call Lara ‘mom’. I wouldn’t know what to wear or how to do my makeup. And I remember one time she took me to the bathroom, and she showed me the right makeup to use for my skin. I totally look up to her for that.”

Lara also spoke about supporting Priyanka and Dia and assisting them with their makeup on the same chat show. She mentioned, "For me, it was winning Miss India and Miss Universe. The entire focus is there, but at the same time, you don’t forget that you are human, and achievements or failures, without trying to sound morbid, once you’re gone aren’t really going to matter.”

Pinkvilla wishes Lara Dutta a very happy birthday!

