WATCH: Priyanka Chopra carries daughter Malti Marie in arms as they arrive in Mumbai; pose for paps

Priyanka Chopra, a global icon cherished by fans worldwide, holds a special place in the hearts of her Indian admirers. While she resides in the USA with her husband, Nick Jonas, and their daughter, Malti Marie, her occasional visits to India always spark immense excitement among her fans. Earlier today, the news of her arrival in the country, accompanied by her adorable little girl, sent waves of happiness through her fan base.

As cameras clicked away at the Mumbai airport, capturing every moment of her return, Priyanka made a striking entrance, exuding style and charm. With her cheerful companion Malti by her side, the actress showcased her signature elegance, drawing admiration from all around.

Priyanka Chopra interacts with the paps

On March 14, the excitement was palpable at the airport as Priyanka Chopra arrived in India with her daughter, Malti Marie. The paparazzi eagerly awaited her arrival, and Priyanka graciously reciprocated their enthusiasm with waves and smiles. She looked effortlessly chic in a stylish black ensemble, accentuated by a trendy cowboy hat, while her adorable daughter Malti stole hearts in a cute green outfit.

Posing for the cameras with her little munchkin, the Dostana actress exuded grace as always. Amidst the flashing lights and buzzing cameras, she took a moment to interact with the paparazzi, revealing that she was here for a 10-day visit. With her trademark poise, the diva then made her way towards her swanky car.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra's work front

In her professional endeavors, the actress has embraced a new role as the executive producer for the Academy Award-nominated documentary To Kill a Tiger. Directed by the talented Indian-born Canadian filmmaker Nisha Pahuja, the actress enthusiastically shared this thrilling update on her social media platform.

Besides this, she recently graced the screen in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she shares the spotlight with Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was poised to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, the project faced setbacks due to scheduling conflicts.

