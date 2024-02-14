Priyanka Chopra wishes father-in-law Papa Kevin Jonas on 59th birthday; drops PIC with daughter Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra took to social media to wish her father-in-law, Papa Kevin Jonas, a happy birthday. She shared a heartwarming photo of him holding his granddaughter, Malti Marie, as they enjoyed a leisurely stroll.

Picture Courtesy - Priyanka Chopra's Instagram

Priyanka Chopra is hailed as one of Bollywood's most versatile actresses, having successfully made her mark in Hollywood as well. Aside from her professional achievements, her personal life exudes warmth and happiness. Her fairytale wedding to Nick Jonas in Udaipur was a moment of pure magic, and the arrival of their daughter, Malti Marie, in 2022, added even more joy to their lives.

The actress shares a close bond with her in-laws, often seen enjoying vacations and special moments with them. Recently, as her father-in-law, Papa Kevin Jonas, celebrated his birthday, Priyanka, being the devoted daughter-in-law she is, showered him with the sweetest of wishes.

On February 13th, Papa Kevin Jonas celebrated his 59th birthday, and Priyanka Chopra marked the occasion with a touching post on her Instagram. She shared a heartwarming snapshot of Papa Kevin Jonas holding his granddaughter, Malti Marie, in his arms during a leisurely stroll. Alongside the image, the Dostana actress penned, "Happy birthday @papakjonas followed by a red heart emoji. We love you! Take a look:

On July 18th last year, as Priyanka Chopra rang in her birthday, her father-in-law had a heartfelt birthday wish for her. Posting a cherished family moment captured in a photo featuring himself, Priyanka, Nick Jonas, Denise Jonas, and Madhu Akhouri Chopra, he expressed his gratitude, saying, "Happy Birthday @priyankachopra. We are incredibly thankful to have you in our lives and as a part of our family. May today be truly amazing for you."

Check it out:


Priyanka Chopra's work front

Priyanka Chopra's recent endeavors include her role in the film Love Again and the web series Citadel, where she stars alongside Richard Madden and Stanley Tucci. Additionally, she was set to join Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa, a project also featuring Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif. However, in a recent interview with Variety, the director disclosed that the project had encountered delays due to scheduling issues. 

