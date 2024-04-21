Priyanka Chopra’s dinner is all about enjoying cheesy Raclette and laughing her heart out with friends; WATCH

Global star and fashion icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas has successfully managed her career in Bollywood and Hollywood while taking care of her daughter, Malti Marie. Amid all this, the actress also steals some time to have fun and a night of good laughs with her mates. She recently gave a glimpse of her enjoying new things in life, like a cheese-filled, yummy dish.

Priyanka Chopra enjoys dinner with friends and wine

Food, great weather, and good company are some of the things that Priyanka Chopra Jonas values a lot. This is why she decided to take some time off and enjoy a fulfilling dinner with her mates. A while ago, the actress took to Instagram and dropped a couple of glimpses of her spending quality time with her friends.

In the clip that she added to her Instagram stories, the Agneepath actress can be seen savoring a dish called Raclette for the first time. As she takes her first bite, she mispronounces the names of the dishes, making everyone, including her, burst into laughter. Her friend who was shooting the video was quick to correct her. PeeCee can be seen expressing how delicious and 'insane' the dish was.

Take a look:

Priyanka Chopra says she’s happy to be a part of Hollywood and Bollywood

Priyanka recently turned narrator for the upcoming wildlife documentary called Tiger. She is also the executive producer of the OTT show To Kill A Tiger. She wears different hats while working in the entertainment industry in India and abroad.

While talking to PTI, Chopra said, “It’s been a while that I’ve been straddling this. Almost 12 years. I’ve been straddling both industries in both worlds. It’s very exciting to me to be able to work in any language and to be able to work in two of the largest film industries in the world. I love my job and I love the medium that I’ve been given, which is arts and to tell stories and to move people.”

The actress is currently filming for her upcoming American action-comedy film Heads of State.

