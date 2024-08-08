Raid 2: Ajay Devgn starrer won't release on November 15; Here’s when it will hit cinemas

Ajay Devgn's Raid 2, the eagerly awaited follow-up to his 2018 hit Raid, will now be released early next year instead of the previously announced date of November 15, 2024. Director Rajkumar Gupta disclosed in a recent interview that the film, still in post-production, requires more time before its release. He confirmed the revised schedule, stating, "The film is set to release early next year, not in November."

As reported by Mid-Day, Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, and Vaani Kapoor have finished filming Raid 2. The sequel to Devgn's 2018 crime thriller was completed on May 10, following an extensive shoot that took the team to Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Delhi. The first phase of filming was conducted in Mumbai for a week with Ajay and Riteish.

Subsequently, they spent a month in Lucknow, shooting at locations such as Isabella Thoburn College and La Martiniere College. The production then moved to Rajasthan, where scenes were filmed in Khimsar's sand dunes, Mehrangarh Fort, and other areas in Jodhpur. Most of the filming, aside from Mumbai, took place at real locations.

The film’s post-production is currently underway, with Devgn reprising his role as senior income tax officer Amay Patnaik. The story draws inspiration from a real-life raid case in Uttar Pradesh involving a politician-businessman accused of over Rs 100 crore in tax evasion.

Raid 2 is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Abhishek Pathak, Kumar Mangat Pathak, and Krishan Kumar under the banners of T-Series and Panorama Studios.

Apart from Raid 2, Devgn has several other franchises in the works, including Singham Again, De De Pyaar De 2, Son of Sardaar 2, Shaitaan 2, Drishyam 3, Golmaal 5, and Dhamaal 2. The actor has already completed shooting for some of these projects, while others are currently in production. Devgn appears to have a busy schedule for the year ahead.

