Rajkummar Rao drops romantic PICS to wish ‘love’ Patralekhaa on her birthday; ‘Love and Light of my life’

Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa are one of the cutest couples in Bollywood. The duo, after being in a relationship for a long time, tied the nuptial knot in 2021. Ever since then, the two are often seen painting the town red with their love.

Today is Patralekhaa's birthday and she is receiving lots of love in the form of heartfelt wishes from her friends and followers. Rajkummar, her loving husband, also shared a sweet birthday message for her.

Rajkummar Rao posts sweetest birthday wish for wife Patralekhaa

Today, on Feb 20, Rajkummar Rao took to his Instagram handle and crafted a beautiful birthday post with romantic pictures. In a series of pictures shared on his social media, he penned an endearing note that reads, “Happy birthday my love, the most beautiful and strongest girl @patralekhaa. You are the love and light of my life and always remember you are God’s favourite child. You complete me (accompanied by a red-heart emoji)”.

The post kicks off with a lovely snapshot from their holiday, showing Rajkummar and his wife Patralekhaa enjoying the snowy scenery. They are hugging each other, gazing into each other's eyes with a smile, and then capturing a beautiful selfie. The third picture shows the birthday girl goofing around with mountains in the backdrop. She's playfully hiding her face with a red muffler, sporting a red jacket with arms wide open.

Advertisement

Take a look:

Reacting to the post, several fans gushed over the couple. A fan wrote, “This is the perfect example of rab ne bana di jodi” and another fan remarked, “Beautiful”. In addition to this, several fans dropped red-heart and heart-eye emojis in the comments section as they extended their birthday wishes to the Citylights actress.

Sonali Bendre’s birthday wish for Patralekhaa

Furthermore, a while back, Sonali Bendre also took her Instagram stories and shared a happy photo of Patralekhaa as she wished her on her birthday. In the post shared, she wrote alongside, “Happiest birthday @patralekhaa Have a great one! (Accompanied by a red heart and hugs emoji)” .

Advertisement

Take a look:

Patralekhaa is known for her works in movies like CityLights, Love Games and others.