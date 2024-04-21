Rajkummar Rao recalls being 'zapped' during first meeting with Srikanth Bolla; says he was initially scared to play this role

Rajkummar Rao is one of the most versatile actors in the film industry. He will be seen portraying the role of the veteran visually-impaired industrialist Srikanth Bolla for his upcoming biopic titled Srikanth. Ahead of the film's release, the actor shared his first meeting experience with the industrialist in a new interview.

Apart from sharing his first meeting experience, Rajkummar also recalled how he was initially scared to take up the role of Srikanth Bolla.

Rajkummar Rao shares his first meeting experience with Srikanth Bolla

During a recent interview with PTI, Rajkummar Rao recalled his surreal first meeting with Srikanth Bolla whose life he is set to portray in the biopic Srikanth.

He said, "He (Srikanth Bolla) is witty, confident, go-getter and loves talking... I was totally zapped because he's so confident about everything in life. Sometimes I would ask him (director Hiranandani) that 'Are you sure he's blind because he comes across as if he is way more normal than us'."

Rajkummar Rao on initially being scared to take up this role

Rao also shared that he was a bit scared initially to take up the role of Bolla. Emphasizing how he loves challenges, the seasoned actor shared that something that scares him excites him even more.

"And 'Srikanth' did that to me. I've never played a visually impaired man before. I didn't know if I would be able to do it. But that's the fun where you push yourself out of your comfort zone. There was so much research that had to be done. Whenever I get an opportunity like that, I totally cherish it," Rao said.

For the unversed, Srikanth Bolla is an Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Bollant Industries, an organization that employs unskilled and differently-abled individuals to manufacture eco-friendly products. He was born visually impaired in 1992 in a small village near Hyderabad, India. His life has been an inspiring journey.

Srikanth's entrepreneurial journey began after his return to India, where he aimed to create inclusive employment opportunities for people with disabilities. The film starring Rajkummar Rao will pay homage to his glorious life.

More about the film Srikanth

Bankrolled by T-Series in collaboration with Chalk N Cheese Films Production LLP, the movie is being directed by Tushar Hiranandani while the script has been penned by Jagdeep Sidhu and Sumit Purohit.

