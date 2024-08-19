Raksha Bandhan 2024: Hrithik Roshan celebrates with Pashmina Roshan and family, GF Saba Azad joins; inside PICS

India is celebrating Raksha Bandhan today (August 19). Celebrities have been celebrating the festival with their brothers and sisters on the auspicious occasion. The Roshan family of Bollywood also went ahead to celebrate Raksha Bandhan and pictures from their celebration have caught our attention on social media.

Hrithik's niece Suranika took to Instagram to share a series of pictures on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The photos feature his cousin, actress Pashmina Roshan, niece Suranika, and other loved ones.

Actress Saba Azad, who has been dating Hrithik Roshan for some time, also celebrated the day with his family. In the first picture, the Fighter actor can be seen happily posing with Pashmina and his other family members. He looks oh-so-handsome in a pink floral shirt.

Pashmina, who made her debut with Ishq Vishk Rebound this year, is wearing a purple suit. She looks beautiful in her Rakhi outfit. Saba wore an orange kurta with white bottomwear.

One of the pictures shows Saba flashing a million-dollar smile as she poses with Pashmina and other loved ones.

Check out the pictures below:

Fans are wishing the Roshan clan a Happy Raksha Bandhan on the occasion. Some of them praised their happy pictures. "Beautiful pics God Bless you all," one of the Instagram users wrote in the comment section.

"Happy Rakhi to you and your family," a fan wrote. "Such a beautiful picture...Such a beautiful family," read a comment.

"So cute happy rakshabandhan," an Instagram user wrote. "Such lovely picture," a fan commented.

On the work front, Hrithik Roshan was last seen in Siddharth Anand's Fighter this year, pairing up with Deepika Padukone. Hrithik is now gearing up for War 2, the sequel to War. He is playing the role of Major Kabir Dhaliwal in the upcoming movie, scheduled to be released in 2025.

Saba Azad, on the other hand, has worked in movies like Dil Kabaddi and Mujhse Fraaandship Karoge. She will now be seen in Anurag Kashyap's yet-to-be-titled film. The project also stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in crucial roles.

Happy Raksha Bandhan to you all!

