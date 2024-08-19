INSIDE Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi, Shanaya’s Raksha Bandhan celebration; don’t miss Vayu’s aww-dorable glimpse

As the nation celebrated Raksha Bandhan on August 19, 2024, the Kapoor clan also gathered for the festivities. The celebrations included Sonam Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, and Shanaya Kapoor. During the event, there was also a glimpse of Sonam and Anand Ahuja's son, Vayu. Check it out here!

On Instagram, Shanaya Kapoor shared a picture of herself tying Rakhi on Mohit Marwah. In the background, Sonam Kapoor and Vayu are also visible. Sonam is dressed in a white and blue outfit, while little Vayu looks absolutely adorable in the photo. Vayu can be seen holding his mom's hand in the image.

Check out the picture here:

Last year, Sonam and Anand Ahuja celebrated son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja's first birthday. The following day, the couple offered a glimpse into the celebration at their Delhi residence. The occasion was marked by a puja and a family lunch, with close relatives joining them for the special day.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja and Anand Ahuja tied the knot in 2018, following nearly two years of dating. Sonam revealed her pregnancy in March of the previous year. Earlier this year, she appeared in the thriller Blind on Jio Cinema.

While, On Instagram Stories, Khushi shared a picture featuring Arjun and Shanaya. In the photo, Khushi is seen tying a rakhi to Arjun, whose reaction is incredibly adorable. Shanaya also poses with her siblings, creating a heartwarming image. The trio is dressed in stylish outfits for the festive occasion.

Check it out here:

On the work front, Arjun was last seen in Rajendra Joshi's The Lady Killer. The movie opened to positive response from fans and critics alike. Up next, he will take on the role of main villain in Rohit Shetty's highly anticipated Singham Again.

Advertisement

In an old chat with ANI, Arjun expressed his excitement about how audiences will respond to his performance in the film. He shared his enthusiasm about being cast as the villain in Rohit Shetty’s highly anticipated Singham Again, a film featuring an ensemble of stars. Arjun noted that he had given his best effort and was eager to see the audience’s reaction upon the film’s release.

The movie also features Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

ALSO READ: Call Me Bae: Meet Ananya Panday’s baes Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Vir Das and more in new posters; trailer to be out on THIS date