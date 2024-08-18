Alpha: Hrithik Roshan to make cameo as War’s Kabir in Alia Bhatt, Sharvari’s spy universe film? Here’s what we know

Yash Raj Films’ highly anticipated movie Alpha is currently on the floors starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead. While the plot and other information have been kept under wrap, the reports of a thrilling cameo have now emerged. As per a Dainik Bhaskar column, Hrithik Roshan will make a cameo in YRF’s first edition of the female spy universe. The actor’s War character Kabir (also part of the YRF universe), will appear as a mentor of Alia Bhatt.

This is not the first crossover in YRF’s spy universe. Earlier, Salman Khan’s Tiger character made a smashing cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan. Most recently, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya character also made an appearance in Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, and coming soon Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again will also see entries of past characters from his cop universe. Akshay Kumar from Suryavanshi and Ranveer Singh from Simmba will make dapper entries in it.

Coming back to Alpha, then the movie is being produced by Aditya Chopra and directed by Shiv Rawail. Sharing the announcement of the same earlier in July, both Alia and Sharvari wrote in a collaborative post, “It’s the time of the #ALPHA... Girls!” Check out Alpha’s first glimpse here:-

Recently while speaking exclusively to Pinkvilla, Sharvari spoke about how her Vedaa co-star John Abraham mentored her for Alpha. She added, “I don't think anybody can do action better than John. So to be able to learn from John, I think I'm taking a lot of knowledge and getting into Alpha because I have seen John perform action in front of me and some incredible action set pieces have been directed so I was looking at John performing every day and I was trying to note what happens. He is super kicked about Alpha.”

On the work front, while Hrithik Roshan is reportedly gearing up to reprise his Kabir character in War 2, Alia Bhatt other than Alpha has Jigra in her kitty. Starring alongside Vedang Raina, the diva’s upcoming slice-of-life film will hit the big screen on October 11, 2024.

