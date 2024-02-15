Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani's wedding outfits to be designed by 5 designers: REPORT

Currently, all eyes are on the trending couple of Bollywood, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, who are going to be married soon. Preparations are in full swing and the houses of the couple have already been decked up ahead of their big day. Now, reports circulating around suggest that the celebs will be dressed by multiple designers on their big day.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani to dress in wedding finery by multiple designers

After dating for a while and making their love Insta-official, Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani are finally going to be man and wife. According to reports, the couple will tie the knot in Goa as the place holds significance for them. Now, a report by ETimes suggests that not one but nearly five designers are working on creating beautiful wedding ensembles for the soon-to-be-married couple.

As informed by a source, work is in full swing at celebrity designers Tarun Tahiliani, Shantanu and Nikhil, Falguni Shane Peacock, Kunal Rawal, and Arpita Mehta’s workshop to give the couple the best outfits. “They will don a blend of Indian and international designers. There’s talk about an ensemble crafted by an international designer,” the anonymous source divulged adding that Rakul will be paying tribute to her Punjabi roots and heritage by embracing Phulkari embroidery on her modern and contemporary mehendi outfit. “Particularly, through the revival of Phulkari embroidery, aiming to preserve tradition while embracing modernity,” added the source.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani will get back to work after the wedding

While they have decided on a luxurious venue in South Goa to tie the knot, it’s being said that they don’t have immediate plans to head to their honeymoon due to prior work commitments. An informer told Bombay Times, “It’s a beach wedding. Rakul and Jackky are both avid lovers of beach destinations. Hence, the beach setting seemed perfect for their big day. There are no immediate honeymoon plans, as the couple will get back to work right after the wedding. Rakul will be working almost three days before the wedding ceremonies begin and plans to resume work within a week.”

